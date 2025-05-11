



Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo added a second Mars Badminton Horse Trials title to their dazzling CV in an emotional conclusion to the 2025 event.

Want to re-live how the action played out? Catch up on the results and stories from the concluding day at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials…

Lordships Graffalo became the first horse to reclaim the Badminton title. Archie and Michel Saul’s gelding previously etched his name on the Badminton trophy in 2023

Find out how Ros won and read her tribute to best friend and mentor, Caroline Moore

Oliver Townend came within touching distance of winning the Badminton title for a second time

Read what happened to long-term leaders Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent in the final phase

Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and his great cross-country campaigner Colorado Blue finished on the Badminton podium for a second time

Discover what Austin had to say about the result

Want to know how much money the winners and placed riders will bank from this year’s event?

See the break down of Badminton prize money for 2025

A number of riders shared updates on non-finishers of yesterday’s cross-country course

Read news from David Doel, Kylie Roddy, Felix Vogg, and others

Sunday morning’s horse inspection was a busy affair, with three of the top-10 sent to the holding box – including the overnight leader

Catch up on what happened at the Sunday morning trot-up

The Badminton Horse Trials field was also thinned ahead of the trot-up, as five horses were withdrawn overnight

Read more on this story

In a remarkable feat, Ireland’s Patrick Wheelan managed to keep hold of a broken martingale for most of the way around the cross-country. He told the media the story at the end of his round…

Find out how the combination negotiated their tack malfunction – with success!

H&H also caught up with an Olympian who celebrated a milestone moment after being accepted from the wait list at the 11th hour

Add this pair to your radar for future

And finally, for a blow-by-blow recap of today’s sport, have a look back through H&H’s live news updates

Go to H&H’s live written updates of the Badminton action

