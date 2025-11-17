Charles Owen to stop UK production, farewell to a top eventer and other things the horse world is talking about





Charles Owen to cease UK production

This week Charles Owen wrote to its retailers announcing it will stop UK production from 19 December. A spokesperson confirmed to H&H yesterday (13 November) the “incredibly difficult” decision had been made as a result of the company’s lease expiring on its Wrexham property – and came “only after exhausting every possible option to secure a long-term lease for our current facility”. The spokesperson said that although UK production will cease, the business still has “every intention to continue to sell our products to the UK and beyond” – but on today (14 November) a further statement added that although the company had looked at alternative properties, these were unsuitable and “we have therefore made the heart-breaking decision to stop making those models [currently manufactured in the UK]”. Outsourced product lines such as Kylo, Phoenix and Shadow are not affected.

Heartbroken farewell to eventer who went to the top and loved his life

Tributes have been paid to Lord Percival III, following the much-loved gelding’s death aged 28. Francis Whittington and Percy had 10 five-star runs, including finishing 10th at Burghley and 15th at Badminton, and won the Burnham Market World Cup qualifier in 2008. They were reserves for the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and for two Europeans. “He was a cheeky bugger at times and we had some moments, but we had an awful lot of fun and the most incredible experience. We’re all so lucky to have had him,” said Francis.

Pet company boss apologies after young horse suffers fatal injury

Pets Corner chief executive Dean Richmond has issued a grovelling apology after a young horse sustained a fatal injury during his fireworks display. Mr Richmond, who “grew up surrounded by animals” with a mother who was a “keen horse rider”, held the display at his home in West Sussex on 8 November. The next morning, he was told by a neighbour that a two-year-old horse had panicked, suffered a broken leg and had to be put down. “It was never my intention to cause inconvenience or distress to anyone in the village. I had notified several nearby neighbours about the planned display, but with hindsight, I appreciate that I should have shared that information more widely. I am genuinely sorry for any upset this may have caused.”

