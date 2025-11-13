



Carl Hester shares his views on why adding give and retake of the reins to the grand prix test must be the way forward

I was doing a clinic in California while the FEI General Assembly 2025 was taking place in Hong Kong, so with a long flight home and then starting teaching at what to me was 1am with the time difference, I was reliant on WhatsApp for a full catch-up.

As I wrote in my column last year, the introduction of a give and retake the reins at prix st georges and grand prix level was Kyra Kyrklund’s idea, which she had already put forward to the International Dressage Riders Club (IDRC) and the FEI.

As I said then, I think this is a brilliant idea. Correct stretch is a key sign of how your horse’s work is progressing. It shows whether the outline just looks right – or if the horse is truly in self-carriage, without the rider hanging on. In a give and retake, if the horse stretches to the bit and doesn’t go behind the bit, it shows the horse is using its back, from hindleg to hand.

Some people were puzzled and asked why on earth anyone would want to watch it. But if they did, it would lead to a full understanding of why the movements aren’t just “tricks”.

From a training point of view, give and retake should be a part of everyone’s routine. It confirms whether or not your horse is in self-carriage, which is one of the most difficult things to achieve, and whether your horse is working correctly with relaxation. Use it!

Thank heavens there was great support for this initiative tabled on FEI documents under “urgent repairs” – rule changes that cannot wait due to their impact on horse welfare. Denmark has already implemented this change under national rules.

The IDRC, European Equestrian Federation and British Equestrian also expressed support.

The FEI’s dressage technical committee now say they are establishing a working group to review all tests to “include movements where the suppleness and self-carriage of the horse can be better assessed, placing greater emphasis on assessing correct training, in accordance with the scale of training”. So get practising!

But with no immediate changes planned, Kyra wonders what we are waiting for, as do I.

As for Diana Al Shaer’s election as chair of the FEI dressage committee ahead of the favoured candidate, Klaus Roeser, that came as a bit of a shock. The vote, a secret ballot open to all federations, contrasts with the European Equestrian Federation’s approach, where only nations actively involved in the sport can vote. We’ll have to see how it plays out.

Goodnight, Jilly

When I heard the news of Jilly Cooper’s death, like many others, I remembered the immeasurable amount of joy she brought through her sense of fun, knowledge and general frolics.

I was fortunate to sit next to her on several social occasions. She was intoxicating, always laughing, teasing and talking about two of her favourite subjects: sex and horses.

My good friend Roly Luard, co-owner of our adored Valegro, had been a great friend and former neighbour of Jilly’s for many years. Jilly was godmother to Roly’s son Harry, whose 21st birthday was after the Rio Olympics. Jilly stood up to deliver a speech.

As well as congratulating Harry on his birthday, Jilly also congratulated Roly on Valegro’s very exciting and successful performance.

In true Jilly fashion, she finished by asking everyone to raise a glass to Roly and her wonderful “Viagra”. Of course, the whole place fell about laughing. I’m sure Jilly didn’t intend to say that, but no one was surprised. It was just so Jilly. She was unique and will be so much missed.

I wish she’d written a book about the dressage scene… or do I?

