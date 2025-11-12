Hopes of ‘truly outstanding’ LA28 Olympic Games as equestrian competition schedule released





The LA28 Olympic competition schedule for all sports was released today (12 November) – and eventing will be the first of the equestrian disciplines at the Games.

The equestrian events will take place over 16 days, starting on 14 July 2028, at Santa Anita Park.

Eventing kicks off the equestrian disciplines – the first horse inspection will take place on 14 July, the same day as the opening ceremony, followed by two days of eventing dressage, on 15 and 16 July. This is a change from Paris, where the eventing dressage was squeezed into a single day.

There are also three competition rest days factored into the equestrian timetable, giving organisers more breathing space than at the last Olympics.

Pure dressage follows eventing in the timetable and showjumping will be the final equestrian discipline on the LA28 Olympic competition schedule.

The equestrian events are scheduled for mornings and late afternoon, avoiding the heat in the middle of the day. LA is eight hours behind the UK, so the sport will be mainly evening to night-time viewing for Brits watching at home – and an early alarm will be needed to watch the conclusion of the eventing competition at 5am (UK time) on 19 July.

FEI president Ingmar De Vos said the announcement “is great news”.

“[The schedule] is well balanced and mindful of horse and athlete welfare. It includes three days without competition, which will allow for the horses and athletes to ease into the event, prepare and rest comfortably. It also permits for adjustments in the event of unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

“We are very pleased with the progress in preparations for the LA28 Olympic equestrian events accomplished over the past few months and look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the organising committee over the next three years.

“The [International Olympic Committee] IOC’s confirmation that equestrian would retain the same medal events and quota places as for Paris 2024 is a very positive development, as is the approval of Santa Anita Park in Arcadia as the venue for all the equestrian competitions. A solid basis has been set and we anticipate truly outstanding LA28 Olympic equestrian events in a wonderful setting.”

LA28 chief executive Reynold Hoover said ticket registration is due to open in January 2026.

“Now is the time to start planning what events you want to attend, which sports are coming to your neighborhood and the moments of history you don’t want to miss,” he said.

“Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience.”

Day 15 (29 July) has already been dubbed “Super Saturday” by the organisers, as it is set to be the busiest day of the Games as a whole. A total of 26 finals across 23 sports are scheduled to take place that day, including the individual showjumping final.

LA28 Olympic competition schedule: equestrian disciplines

A PDF version of the LA28 Olympic equestrian timetable (pictured above) is available on the FEI website and a PDF version of the full competition schedule for all sports can be found on the LA28 website

