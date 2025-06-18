‘Humbled and honoured’: British course-designer takes top job at LA Olympics





British course-designer and event organiser Alec Lochore said he is “humbled, honoured and delighted” to be appointed as the cross-country course-designer for the 2028 Olympics.

Mr Lochore, who organises Burnham Market International Horse Trials among others, and is an FEI level four designer and technical delegate, was the unanimous choice for the LA28 job at the FEI board meeting this week. His fellow Brit Michael Etherington-Smith will be course advisor.

“I am humbled, honoured and delighted to have been asked to design the cross-country track for the Olympic Games LA28,” Mr Lochore said. “It will be a great challenge, and one which I am looking forward to immensely.

“I am fortunate enough to have been involved with the organisation and planning of several Olympic Games, and each is unique and special. The Olympics is the biggest showcase that our sport – any sport – has, and to be chosen as course-designer is very exciting.”

The FEI said Mr Lochore, who has over 20 years’ experience in international eventing, “brings a distinctive blend of strategic leadership, technical insight, and course-design expertise”. He was eventing manager at the 2012 Olympics, overseeing cross-country planning and the test events, and at the 2020 Games. He has also had different roles at World and European Championships, and served on the FEI eventing committee.

“I would like to congratulate Alec Lochore on this important appointment,” said FEI president Ingmar De Vos.

“He holds excellent credentials, as a first-class eventing course-designer but also as a technical delegate and an organiser. He was instrumental in advising the FEI on the cross-country feasibility at the LA28 equestrian venue at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and we are confident that, in cooperation with Mike Etherington-Smith, he will design a course that challenges the world’s best while showcasing the heart of our sport to a wider global audience. Work on the LA28 Olympic cross-country course will begin in the coming weeks.”

The Games run from 14-30 July 2028 and the equestrian competition will be at Santa Anita Park.

