



Overnight leader Cooley Rosalent was held during an eventful final trot-up at Mars Badminton Horse Trials on Sunday 11 May.

Five horses were withdrawn ahead of the final horse inspection. At the trot-up itself, seven horses were sent to the holding box, including three of the top-10.

Oliver Townend’s two rides were among those to be held – Cooley Rosalent was accepted on re-presentation, while the four-time five-star winner Ballaghmor Class (eighth after cross-country) was withdrawn from the holding box.

Master Point, the ride of Irish Badminton debutant Ian Cassells who is in 10th, was asked to trot again before being directed to go to the holding box by the ground jury of Xavier Le Sauce, Nick Burton and Robery Stevenson. The 12-year-old gelding was given the nod of approval on re-presentation.

Will Rawlin’s five-star campaigner Ballycoog Breaker Boy (19th); US rider Grace Taylor’s ride Game Changer (37th), who was trotted up by her father, Nigel; Irish competitor Georgie Goss’s partner Feloupe (36th), and Jack Pinkney’s horse Rehy Revelation were also held. All were given the go ahead to continue to the final phase on re-presentation.

This means a total of 54 combinations will go forwards to today’s showjumping. The first session starts at 11.30am, and the second session for the top 21 competitors starts at 2.45pm.

The winner of the stable manager’s grooms award, sponsored by Treehouse Sporting Colours, was also announced at the final Badminton Horse Trials trot-up. This year’s winner is Debbie Carpenter, groom to New Zealand rider Lauren Innes and Global Fision M at Badminton Horse Trials 2025.

