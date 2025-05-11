



There have been five withdrawals prior to the final horse inspection on the morning of the Mars Badminton Horse Trials. At this stage, all of the top 10 will go forward to the trot-up.

The highest placed of the trio is Yasmin Ingham with Rehy DJ, who were lying 14th after adding 9.6 time-faults to their cross-country clear round.

Nicky Hill will take no further part on MGH Bingo Boy, after their clear cross-country moved them up from joint-67th to 28th.

Belgium’s Senne Vervaekce, clear with 28 time-faults on Google Van Alsingen, has also pulled out from 41st position.

Lizzie Baugh has withdrawn B Exclusive, who completed with a slow clear, and were lying 43rd.

And Harry Mutch has scratched Shanbeg Cooley. They had an early run-out at the second Agria Corner (fence 7), but completed with only 11.6 time-faults, and were lying 44th overnight.

This quintet of Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals leaves 55 to go before the ground jury.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

