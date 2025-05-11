



There was a relatively high cross-country clear-round rate of 56% at the 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials, but there were eight eliminations for falls (three horse falls), and 11 retirements on course. Of the Badminton Horse Trials fallers, several riders have posted updates on the wellbeing of their horses.

David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed are one of the standout cross-country combinations of this era, and looked to be coasting round when a mistake at Huntsman’s Close led to an uncharacteristic fall.

The horse stood off, then slid over the first corner, activating the frangible device. Galileo slithered on to the ground, dislodging David who looked winded afterwards. The horse was straight up on his feet.

But David gave H&H an upbeat report on Sunday morning, saying Galileo is “happy back at home out in his paddock. [We’ve] both got a few bruises but absolutely fine.” See video below after the advert

Felix Vogg was flying towards the end of the course with Cartania (12th after dressage) when the mare rubbed the top of the first of the Joules Double of Gates two fences from home. She stumbled on landing and fell, rolling over Felix, but both were straight up on their feet.

Felix posted an update on Saturday night: “Cartania was jumping so well and still quick until a mistake from me and awkward jump over the gate towards the end. Not how we wanted to finish, but we are both ok and looking forward to the next five-star.

“She’s a cross-country machine and loves it almost too much.

“Thank you to the @bhorsetrials vet team for looking after her straight after. She’s now happy in her stable.”

The third horse fall was Luthien NRW with Arne Bergendahl, who jumped boldly into the Mars Lake and unfortunately tripped on landing. Both horse and rider were immediately up in the water, for a soggy walk home.

Kylie Roddy fell off after SRS Kan Do (George) squeezed in an extra stride before the massive haywain in the Savills Staircase combination at fence 4abc, bringing her campaign to an early end.

She posted: “Not the outcome that we had in our dreams, George is safe and sound and ready for another day. As a rider, I’m feeling philosophical.”

Retirements and withdrawals

Gemma Stevens was quick to put up her hand and retire after Jalapeno ran out at the second Agria corner, having been third after dressage.

“She is an old lady now and if it’s not her day, it’s not her day,” said Gemma afterwards. “She actually started brilliantly, and I was spot on at the first corner, but she just said, ‘no, not my day’. I brought her round again to make her jump it, gave her a pat and walked away. There’s always another day.”

Samantha Lissington pulled up Lord Seekonig (Charlie) at the second sunken road (fence 21), having already activated a frangible at fence at the first sunken road (fence 12).

“Sadly not our day today @bhorsetrials,” she posted on Instagram. “Charlie thinks he read the course map and didn’t really need any input from his rider!

“Left the start box feeling great but it soon became apparent that I didn’t have a lot of say in where we were going or what we were doing! Time to regroup and make new plans with a horse I feel has all the ability in the world.”

Lizzie Baugh’s horse B Exclusive was withdrawn before the final inspection after jumping clear.

Lizzie posted on Sunday morning: “Safely on our way home after the most incredible clear round at our first Badminton yesterday… Buzz is looking forward to some well deserved spring grass… and being treated like the king he is.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

