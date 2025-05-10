



It was a fantastic day of sport to settle the Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country results (Saturday, 10 May), with the sun shining, sell-out crowds and nail-biting competition.

If you want to relive the day’s exciting action, here’s a round-up of all the stories.

The Badminton Horse Trials cross-country results yielded a shake-up of the leaderboard, with some top riders dropping out of contention.

The decisions on flag penalties – and what’s the overnight top 10?

Oliver Townend produced a fantastic round on his dressage leader but a flag penalty put his placing under review.

Find out what Oliver’s dad had to say that changed his son’s riding plan

Ros Canter put the pressure on the leaders with a scintillating round.

Where did Ros nudge a flag – and her reaction to the penalties

Tom McEwen dropped down the order after his excellent dressage test.

It wasn’t Tom’s day, but two other young Brits were on song

Gemma Stevens set the early standard – and stayed at the top nearly all day.

Find out how Gemma became the first rider inside the optimum time

But Gemma’s higher-placed dressage ride dropped out of contention.

What Gemma says about saving her veteran mare for another day

A British first-timer made an eye-catching debut.

Learn more about Katie Magee’s “proper old-fashioned chaser”

Austin O’Connor made an impressive climb up the placings from 20th after dressage.

Why the Irishman says this is the “most excited I’ve ever been”

A home-bred mare proved her 2024 five-star win was no fluke.

How Lara de Liedekerke’s ride dispelled her doubts

Harry Meade showed once again why he’s known as the fastest rider in the world.

Read about Superstition’s unorthodox preparation

Tayla Mason, the Kiwi rider who came off the waitlist only five days ago produced a cracking clear for just 4.4 time-faults.

Find out more about Tayla’s story, her home-bred star and her mum’s whistle-stop adventure to Badminton

