



History seems to be repeating itself as Ros Canter was awarded 15 penalties for a flag at Huntman’s Close in the Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country phase. In Paris last summer, Ros was also given controversial flag penalties on Lordships Graffalo, which were deliberated over long into the night. Immediately after her clear round today, she had 15 on her card for the second corner at fence 26b.

Although Ros did knock a flag out on the corner, Lordships Graffalo (Walter) appeared to jump through cleanly, so it will be an agonising wait to see what the ground jury decide.

The pair were fourth after dressage on 25.3, but there was room to climb for this speedy partnership after Tom McEwen and JL Dublin had actioned a frangible device at the first corner at Huntman’s Close.

Ros and Walter cruised round to win Badminton in 2023 in the mud; here in opposite conditions the result was much the same: a simply superb event horse coasting round Eric Winter’s massive track – finishing 11sec inside the time.

This was an ultra smooth, copybook round. As always, Ros looked to be cantering round a novice course in a delightful rhythm, Walter in perfect balance with pricked ears and plenty in the tank.

Ros was surprised by the news of the flag penalties straight after: “I wouldn’t have said he did anything but jumped the jumps so hopefully it’s not another situation like the Olympics, but we’ll see,” she said.

“He’s an extraordinary horse – I’m not the fastest rider in the world but Walter has such acceleration right until the end.

“My approach was to go for it, but my morning has been different to usual, because Caroline Moore passed away recently and she’s always been by my side on cross-country day, or on the phone and messaging, so I’ve had to get what she gave me and remind myself I could do it without her. I have had to have the chat with myself.”

