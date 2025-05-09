The Mars Badminton Horse Trials dressage results are now complete, and we have a new leader to defend pole position on cross-country day.
The sun shone, the leaderboard had a shake-up and there was elation and disappointment in equal measure.
Here’s a round-up of all the action from day two at Badminton 2025.
- Oliver Townend has taken the lead with his Kentucky 2024 winner.
What’s Oliver’s plan for cross-country day?
- Ros Canter is in the leading group, but two mistakes prove costly on Lordships Graffalo.
Why did Ros blame herself for Graffalo’s missed changes?
- Ros’s result was all the more impressive given she ran a marathon 12 days before.
Find out how Ros juggled training of horse and runner
- Tim Price was one of the favourites coming into the event, but the dressage phase didn’t go his way.
What was Tim’s reaction after Vitali’s sub-par score?
- Three days before Badminton started, Fiona Kashel was still on the waitlist, now she’s lying in the top 10.
Learn more about her veteran campaigner – and how she avoided a major error
- The competition hotted up in earnest around lunchtime on day two.
Who caught the eye and broke into the top 10?
- Two riders with full-time jobs showed their ability to juggle a top-flight eventing career with their work.
Read how an Austrian dentist plotted his return to Badminton after a long hiatus
What is Libby Seed’s system for keeping up with the pros?
- A Badminton debutante cracked the sub-30 barrier to move into the top 15.
What were the New Zealander’s reactions to riding in Badminton’s iconic arena?
- We caught up with David Doel’s groom Jade Roberts.
Find out how she prepares five-star stalwart Galileo Nieuwmoed
- The cross-country starts at 11.30am on Saturday, 9 May.
What time are the favourites due to leave the startbox?
- Make sure you come back and join us on Saturday to keep up to date with all the action.
5 things not to miss on cross-country day
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials
If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.
