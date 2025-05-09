



Just 12 days before her dressage test at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials, Ros Canter was pounding London’s roads in the TCS marathon. She managed to combine training Lordships Graffalo up from his fluffy winter self to his five-star prime with preparing her own body and mind for the 26-mile challenge in the capital.

The horses have clearly taken priority.

“I wouldn’t train a horse like I trained myself,” she said after posting one of the leading dressage tests at Badminton. “I struggled to fit in the training. I could only run once a week, and never ran more than 15 miles. I had pain in my IT band [a long, fibrous band of flexible fascia that runs from the hip to just below the outside of the knee] from upping the miles so quickly.”

While she’s not planning any more long-distance challenges on her own feet, Ros thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“What was really great was that we come to these places [like Badminton] and the crowds are amazing, but we’re on the job and we can’t really celebrate, enjoy it and soak it in,” she said.

“But when I was in the marathon, I didn’t have that pressure as I was just trundling along. I could soak in the atmosphere more than I would at a place like this.”

She clocked a decent time of 4hr 15min.

“I did cross-country at school, but I hadn’t run further than 10k until January,” she said. “I don’t run at all normally – I go to the gym for fitness. So I thought I’d be nearer to five or five and a half hours.”

Ros Canter’s marathon plans

Ros Canter’s decision to run the marathon has a poignant aspect. She was fundraising for the charity Spinal Research to support her friend Saffron Cresswell, who was paralysed in a cross-country fall last summer.

“It was all through Saffron,” she said. “She was training with me the previous winter, and we got chatting about all sorts of things – we’re like minded people. We both wanted to run a marathon, so we said, ‘let’s enter the ballot together’.”

Three weeks after Saffron’s life-changing accident, they got an email to say they hadn’t been successful in the ballot. But within 10 minutes of applying for a charity place with Spinal Research, Ros was in the line-up.

“Saffron was still in hospital so I contacted her and said, ‘it’s entirely your call whether I do it’, and she said, ‘don’t even think about it, please run it’,” Ros said. “Then I shoved it to the back of my mind until December.”

So far, she has raised around £11,000 for Spinal Research. Click here to donate

Ros performed her dressage test on Friday morning (9 May), scoring 25.3 to go into second place behind Tom McEwen and JL Dublin.

