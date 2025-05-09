



Former Mars Badminton Horse Trials winners Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo slotted into provisional second behind their Paris 2024 teammates Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, with blips in two flying changes proving costly.

Ros and “Walter”, owned by Michele and Archie Saul, were favourites coming into Badminton this year. But this is live sport, not a coronation. The emerging picture at the top of this star-studded leaderboard is shaping up to be a close fight between the world’s best.

Ros, reigning Burghley and European champion with this horse, was trending ahead of Tom in the early stages. Walter looks stronger in his body every time we see him and his effortless transitions – both between and within each pace – combined with his professionalism and quality meant it looked for a time that this test would go close to their five-star personal best of 22.

Then a slight stutter in the first flying change on the long side after the half-pass was met with fours across the board from the judges, and the marks dipped again for their final flying change, when he stepped together with his hind legs. Their final score of 25.3 is testament to the overall calibre of their work and puts them 2.9pen behind Tom (22.4) ahead of cross-country.

“I was really pleased with it,” said Ros. “His work was in line with what he’s doing at home now and he’s getting stronger all the time. I was delighted.

“I got a little bit distracted at the beginning as he started sneezing, which isn’t always a good sign, but he then settled and he was great.

“The changes have always been something he has struggled with a little bit, and I probably just didn’t help him quite enough in those. I thought he was a bit more established than he was, so that’s my fault – hand in the air for that one!”

Ireland’s Ian Cassells showed considered test riding and elegant work with Master Point for a five-star personal best on his Badminton debut, and the second highest score of the morning so far. This 12-year-old gelding, owned by Brian and Bridget McGing, is so consistent in his frame. A blip in their final flying change prevented this test from breaking the 30 barrier, but their score of 30.7 still puts them at the business end of the leaderboard.

“He wouldn’t be the most extravagant mover – he’d be a little bit downhill, but he’s really blood, really sits and tries his hardest, sometimes a little bit too hard,” said Ian, who has completed Burghley, Luhmühlen and Pau on the road to Badminton.

“He was a little bit spooky at the camera down the end, but he really held his nerve and really allowed me to ride every stride, so I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Wills Oakden and the 2023 Blair CCI4*-L winner were first into the main arena on Friday morning. Their score of 34.4 puts them in mid-division at this half-way stage of the dressage.

