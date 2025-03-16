



Olympic gold medal-winning eventer Ros Canter is preparing to take on the London Marathon in support of her friend Saffron Cresswell, who was paralysed in a cross-country fall.

Ros and Saffron had both entered the ballot for this year’s race. And after Saffron broke her back in two places and sustained damage to her spinal cord, in the fall at Bramham last June, Ros decided to run in aid of Spinal Research, which aims to restore function and movement for people with spinal cord injuries.

Ros was a keen runner growing up and completing the London Marathon was something she had always wanted to do but one that now has special significance.

“Saffron and I both entered the ballot and wanted to run it together,” she said. “Neither of us got a ballot place but after her accident I really wanted to do something to support her and to raise money and awareness around spinal cord injuries.

“Saffron is absolutely incredible. I have nothing but admiration and respect for how she has been able to pick herself and look forward to new challenges. She’s exceptional and a real inspiration.”

Ros has been squeezing her training runs around her eventing training, preparation and competition schedule, inspired by Saffron, who was paralysed from the chest down as a result of the fall. She has already tried wheelchair racing and is looking into a new career as a presenter and inspirational speaker.

“When I instantly couldn’t feel my legs I understood straightaway what was happening and potentially how bad it was,” she said.

“I’ve feel I’ve always known Ros. Last winter I went for a two-week training stay with her and mentioned that I’d love to run the London Marathon and we decided to enter the 2025 ballot together.

“I got the news I hadn’t got in the day I arrived at Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre to begin my rehab. Ros has been incredibly supportive throughout and it’s brilliant that she’s entered to raise funds for Spinal Research.

“It’s been really hard going from being so fit and focused on my career doing what I love to facing a very different future, but I’m positive and determined to find new goals and purpose.”

Ros’s fundraising page is open for donations

A spokesperson for Spinal Research said someone is paralysed by a spinal cord injury in the UK every two hours. The charity funds research across the world into effective treatments for paralysis.

Chief executive Louisa McGinn said: “Saffron is genuinely an inspiration and we are delighted that Ros is taking on the London Marathon in support of her and as part of Team Spinal Research.

“Today, for the first time, we are in touching distance of function restoring treatments for people paralysed after a spinal cord injury and so every single donation brings our vision of curing paralysis a step closer.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now