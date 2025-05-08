



The opening day of the Mars Badminton Horse Trials dressage at Britain’s first five-star of the year promised much and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Forty riders entered the iconic Badminton arena, with almost 30 penalties covering the whole field at the end of the day as just six scored sub-30 from the judges.

Here’s a round-up of all the stories from the day’s events.

There was drama before the day even began, when the defending champion pulled out.

Why did Caroline Powell withdraw her champ at the last minute?

Tom McEwen produces a stunning performance to lead overnight – but he did make one major error.

Read about JL Dublin’s superb test, and why there’s more to come

A debutant turned heads when he bolted up on to the podium, riding the joint-oldest horse.

Find out more about 24-year-old and his “Mr Cool” horse

Oliver Townend had an early start in the Badminton Horse Trials dressage on his first ride Ballaghmor Class.

How did the great grey fare on his fifth attempt at Badminton?

Gemma Stevens slotted into sixth with Chilli Knight.

Why riding “every blade of grass” paid dividends

Kylie Roddy also sits in the top 10 with SRS Kan Do.

Find out how a winter fitness overhaul for horse and rider is paying dividends

Bubby Upton produced another solid test with Cola to lie up with the leaders.

Read how Bubby has recovered from major surgery since last season

H&H has done a recce of the Badminton CCI5* course.

Check out our reporter’s pictures of every fence

Riders have also done their initial cross-country course walk.

What are competitors’ first impressions of Eric Winter’s track?

Reigning world champion Yasmin Ingham is tackling her first Badminton.

Meet Rehy DJ’s groom Alison Bell

Another British rider made their Badminton debut

Find out about the three Jacks at their first Badminton

Alex Hua Tian has returned to Badminton after a nine-year wait

Read about the horse who “deserves a crack” after being saved for championships

An amateur rider who juggles a city council job with his top-flight eventing career made his Badminton debut.

What are his thoughts on the track for his “pony-like” mare?

An Australian rider is juggling her eventing career in two hemispheres.

Find out how Samantha Cesnik keeps her mare fit from the other side of the world.

And we round up the LeMieux grassroots championships.

Read how an NHS physio topped the BE90

Meet the freelance coach who headed the BE100 with a gift horse

Make sure you come back and join us on Friday to keep up to date with all the action.

Check out 5 things not to miss on the second day of dressage

