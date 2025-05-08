Would you tackle this? Take a virtual walk around the 2025 Badminton cross-country course





The Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course runs clockwise for the 2025 event (7 to 11 May).

The track is designed by Eric Winter and featured 32 numbered fences, including iconic Badminton questions and fresh obstacles for this year’s competitors.

Take a peek at the course below…

Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2025

Fence 1: Spillers Starter



Fence 2: Bloomfields Horseboxes Keeper’s Table



Fence 3: Tortworth Court Brush





Fence 4abc: Savills Staircase

Competitors will pass through this archway, before popping down the staircase and over a fence at the bottom.



An overview of this question from the landing side. The direct route is down the steps and over the hay cart at the bottom.



The direct route (hay cart) and the alternative “c” element at the bottom of the steps



Fence 5: Countryside Alliance Parallel



Fence 6 & 7: Agria Corners

Two big corners, each with a greenery “roof”. These are on a related distance. The bottom image shows the carved horse’s head in more detail.



Fence 8: World Horse Welfare Waterfall

Fence 9 & 10abc: Mars Lake

The direct route here is over a big roll-top (fence 9), followed by one punchy stride to a second roll-top (fence 10a) with a drop into water on landing. From here, there are four strides to an arrowhead in the water (fence 10b), then another four strides up a bank to another arrowhead (fence 10c).

The alternative route at the Mars Lake takes competitors over a roll-top on dry land (alternative fence 9), before sweeping around the edge of the lake to another roll-top (alternative 10a), then down a slope into the water and over an arrowhead brush (alternative 10b), followed by a left-handed curve out of the water and over another arrowhead on dry land (alternative 10c).

Fence 11ab: Guide Dogs Cord Pile

One large log pile (pictured, right), or two slightly smaller log piles (pictured, left)



Fence 12ab: Ineos Grenadier Sunken Road

The direct route is over the rails, followed by the dip and then out over the far set of rails



The alternative 12a and 12b (pictured, below) avoid jumping into the hollow





Fence 13: Strides Copse Rails



Fence 14ab: Mars Equestrian Sustainability Bay

Competitors can choose whether to take the right or left side of this hedge. The element in the water (14b) can be jumped from either direction.

Fence 15abcd: KBIS Chasm

The final element on the direct route is labeled 15cd (the tree stump covers the letter d in the image below)



A side-on angle, to show the size of the ditch



Another angle, to show the final element on the direct route

There is an alternative, comprising separately numbered “c” and “d” elements (pictured, below)

Fence 16: Lime Tree Tables

Fence 17 & 18: Holland Cooper Corners

The ditch and the corner are numbered separately at this fence. The direct route over the ditch (fence 17) and this big corner (fence 18) in one jumping effort.

There is an alternative, whereby competitors can jump the ditch (fence 17) slightly further to the left, and then jump an alternative corner (alternative corner pictured, below)

Fence 19abc: Lemieux Eyelash Brushes

An angled brush (19a) to a ditch (19b), followed by another angled brush (19c)

The ditch at 19b, pictured on the landing side



There is an alternative at 19c, pictured below



Fence 20: Pedigree Kennel



Fence 21ab: Mayston Equestrian Sunken Road

Competitors have a choice of any of the four arrowhead brushes after jumping off the drop

Fence 22: Wiltshire Brewers Brush



Fence 23ab: Project Pony Brush Buckets

Competitors can choose to turn either inside or outside the pagoda to get to the second of these brush fences



A closer image of the second bucket brush



Fence 24: Chatham Eyelet



Fence 25: Back British Farming Hay Rack



Fence 26ab: Equidry Huntsman’s Close

The direct route is two corners on a related distance



There is an alternative route (pictured, below), comprising a parallel followed by a different corner

Fence 27ab: Antech Brush Mounds

Fence 28abc: Horsequest Quarry

The direct route at the Horsequest Quarry

Fence 29 & 30: Joules Double Gates

Two upright gates on a left-handed turn



Fence 31: Pheasant Log

The wooden fence in front of this jump will be moved in time for Saturday’s cross-country



Fence 32: Mars M



