



Katy Lawrence topped the LeMieux BE100 grassroots championships results at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials on her own 14-year-old mare Cheyenne Balloon, adding nothing to her dressage score of 25.9.

Katy, a freelance coach from near Gatwick, Surrey, was given Cheyenne Balloon three years ago, and the pair started eventing then.

“This is way above anything we’d have dreamed of – wow, it’s such a lovely feeling,” said Katy. “I knew she was capable, but she’s either very relaxed and chilled or she can get quite het up and get her knickers in a twist, so I didn’t know whether I would keep her together, to be honest. But yesterday in the dressage she stayed with me, and today she jumped really well.

“It’s incredible to ride round here. It’s all a bit of a blur, and I wish I could do it again.”

Just 0.2 of a penalty behind the victorious pair were Kent’s Maisie Morgan and her own nine-year-old Bright Rinco, who received a “wild card” qualification for these finals. They remained on their first-phase mark of 26.1.

“I’m so chuffed – it couldn’t have gone any better,” said Maisie.

They were 0.8 of a penalty ahead of Badminton stalwarts Jane Rogers and Corrieview Merlin Magic. Jane and her home-bred palomino led after dressage on 22.9, but had one pole down in the showjumping for eventual third in the BE100 grassroots championships results.

Axminster-based Jane, 60, and Corrieview Merlin Magic, 18, have qualified for the grassroots championships every year since 2017, and finished second in 2023.

“It’s been a rather manic time getting ready for this, because on 12 January I had a crashing fall off the horse I rode in the BE90 class here today [Corrieview Oscar, ninth].

“I broke my pelvis and ribs, I was in hospital for four days, I was concussed and suffered from vertigo afterwards, so it was a real rush to get ready to come here this week,” she said.

