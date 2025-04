Whether you’re competing or fancy having a look to see if you would be up for the challenge in the future, check out the LeMieux BE90 grassroots championships cross-country course photos for the forthcoming 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials.

The course is designed by James Willis and he showed us around this year’s track a few weeks before the event, so most of the fences in these photos were not fully dressed and flagged. We will update this page with photos of the completed fences during the week of the event.

BE90 grassroots championships cross-country course 2025

Fence one

Fence two

Fence three

Fence four

Fence five

Fence 6ab – the b part will be dressed with brush and competitors will have to decide whether to jump the left- or right-hand side panel

Fence seven

Fence eight

Fence 9ab

Fence 10

Fence 11ab – this fence will be dressed so that you either must jump the left-hand side as a corner and then move onto part b on the left-hand side of the tree. The alternative route is to jump the right-hand side of this table, removing the need to jump a corner, and then loop to the right to an alternative part b that you cannot see in this image

Alternative 11b

Fence 12

Fence 13

Fence 14ab

Fence 15

Fence 16abc – BE190 competitors must jump the right-hand side brush at both parts b and c

Fence 17

Fence 18

Fence 19

