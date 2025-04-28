{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Are you ready to tackle the 2025 Badminton BE100 grassroots championships? Check out pictures of every fence on the cross-country course

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Would you like to tackle the BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course at Mars Badminton Horse Trials? Have a look at all the fences on the 2025 track for the LeMieux sponsored-competition below.

    The course is designed by James Willis and he afforded us a sneak peek of this year’s track a few weeks before the event, so most of the fences in these photos were yet to be fully dressed and flagged. We will update this page with photos of the completed fences during the week of the event.

    You can also check out the BE90 grassroots championship cross-country course here.

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2025

    Fence one 

    Fence two 

    Fence three 

    Fence four 

    Fence five 

    The landing side of fence five 

    Alternative to fence five 

    Fence 6ab – the b part will be dressed with brush and competitors will have to decide whether to jump the left- or right-hand side panel 

    Fence 7ab 

    Fence eight 

    Fence 9ab 

    Fence 10 

    Fence 11ab – this fence will be dressed so that you either must jump the left-hand side as a corner and then move onto part b on the left-hand side of the tree. The alternative route is to jump the right-hand side of this table, removing the need to jump a corner, and then loop to the right to an alternative part b that you cannot see in this image

    Alternative 11b 

    Fence 12 

    Fence 13 

    Fence 14ab 

    Fence 15 

    Fence 16abc – BE100 competitors must jump the left-hand side brush at both parts b and c

    Fence 17 

    Fence 18 

    Fence 19 

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Gemma Redrup
    Gemma Redrup

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at Epsom in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
    Gemma Redrup

    You may like...