



If you’re tackling either the BE90 or BE100 LeMieux grassroots championships cross-country course at Mars Badminton Horse Trials today (7 May), we have some great insight on the track from top event rider Kitty King and the course designer and builder, James Willis.

Find out what Kitty and James had to say…

“We switch the direction of both the five-star track and the grassroots cross-country course each year and so in 2025, most of the terrain comes early in the course,” says James. “It really makes this a course of two halves, with a lot going on early in the course.”

When we get to fence two, the British Eventing Table, some of those on this guided course walk are shocked by the dimensions of it, as it looks quite large for a BE100.

“I build and design the fences on the BE100 grassroots championship cross-country course at 100cm height, but with British Eventing novice level technicality,” explains James. “The course needs to be a challenge, but I want everyone to have a happy time too.”

Fence 6ab, the LeMieux Hollow, is the first proper question on both the BE90 and BE100 tracks.

Kitty says: “On the BE100 track, I would jump the left-hand side of the first element as there is less terrain to have to deal with than on the right-hand side where the ground runs away a bit. The number of strides you get to the second element depends on how you go down the slope after the first element – it walks on five, but it could ride on six or even seven.”

Fence 8ab in the BE100, the Equireel Funnels, also involves some terrain and riders will need to ride on a good line between the two elements.

“This should ride on four strides and riders need to keep tight to the tree on the left, in-between the elements, in order to get the line and distance,” says Kitty.

As we arrive at fence eight on the BE80 track, the Bedmax Ditch Brush, James explains the work that went into the fence.

“We hollowed out the rail so that it became light enough in weight in order for us to be able to use a MIM Clip on it,” he says.

Fence 10ab, the Spillers Brush, sits next to the five-star track’s Beaufort Staircase.

“The first brush at this question should help back horses off before going down the hill to the second brush,” states Kitty.

One of the best photo opportunities for riders on this year’s grassroots championships cross-country course is the LeMieux Saddle at fence 18 for both the BE90 and BE100.

“This was probably one of the first fences we put out and it should make a brilliant photo for competitors in front of the house,” says James.

The Mars Equestrian Gates at fence 20ab on both the BE90 and BE100 courses are very upright, with just two fences left after this combination before you’re home.

“These rails come after a long gallop and are here to try to slow people up,” says James. “Riders will have to really respect this question as the gate is very upright.”

Kitty summarises this year’s grassroots tracks by saying: “They are beautifully built courses. They are big and bold and riders will need to get stuck in and get behind their horses and if they do that, I think they’ll have a fantastic ride.

“I think James has been clever in the terrain he’s used – it’s really interesting and adds to the challenge.”

