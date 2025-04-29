Would you like to tackle the BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course at Mars Badminton Horse Trials? Have a look at all the fences on the 2025 track for the LeMieux sponsored-competition below.
The course is designed by James Willis and he afforded us a sneak peek of this year’s track a few weeks before the event, so most of the fences in these photos were yet to be fully dressed and flagged. We will update this page with photos of the completed fences during the week of the event.
You can also check out the BE90 grassroots championship cross-country course here.
BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2025
Fence one
Fence two
Fence three
Fence four
Fence five
The landing side of fence five
Alternative to fence five
Fence 6ab – the b part will be dressed with brush and competitors will have to decide whether to jump the left- or right-hand side panel
Fence 7ab
Fence eight
Fence 9ab
Fence 10
Fence 11ab – this fence will be dressed so that you either must jump the left-hand side as a corner and then move onto part b on the left-hand side of the tree. The alternative route is to jump the right-hand side of this table, removing the need to jump a corner, and then loop to the right to an alternative part b that you cannot see in this image
Alternative 11b
Fence 12
Fence 13
Fence 14ab
Fence 15
Fence 16abc – BE100 competitors must jump the left-hand side brush at both parts b and c
Fence 17
Fence 18
Fence 19
To view the full course, including course maps, visit grassroots.badminton-horse.co.uk or view the CrossCountry mobile app from 2pm on Wednesday 30 April.
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials
If you want to watch the live action from the five-star competition at Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.
Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound
To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 15 May.
You may also be interested in:
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials 2025: what you need to know
Heading to Badminton Horse Trials? Find a place to stay
Find out who is first to go at Badminton Horse Trials as draw revealed
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round