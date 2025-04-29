



Would you like to tackle the BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course at Mars Badminton Horse Trials? Have a look at all the fences on the 2025 track for the LeMieux sponsored-competition below.

The course is designed by James Willis and he afforded us a sneak peek of this year’s track a few weeks before the event, so most of the fences in these photos were yet to be fully dressed and flagged. We will update this page with photos of the completed fences during the week of the event.

You can also check out the BE90 grassroots championship cross-country course here.

BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2025

Fence one

Fence two

Fence three

Fence four

Fence five

The landing side of fence five

Alternative to fence five

Fence 6ab – the b part will be dressed with brush and competitors will have to decide whether to jump the left- or right-hand side panel

Fence 7ab

Fence eight

Fence 9ab

Fence 10

Fence 11ab – this fence will be dressed so that you either must jump the left-hand side as a corner and then move onto part b on the left-hand side of the tree. The alternative route is to jump the right-hand side of this table, removing the need to jump a corner, and then loop to the right to an alternative part b that you cannot see in this image

Alternative 11b

Fence 12

Fence 13

Fence 14ab

Fence 15

Fence 16abc – BE100 competitors must jump the left-hand side brush at both parts b and c

Fence 17

Fence 18

Fence 19

To view the full course, including course maps, visit grassroots.badminton-horse.co.uk or view the CrossCountry mobile app from 2pm on Wednesday 30 April.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from the five-star competition at Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 15 May.

