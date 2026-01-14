Badminton winner to take record prize money – and more for the grassroots champions too





The Mars Badminton Horse Trials (6-10 May) winner will take home £125,000 this year – the biggest first prize in eventing.

The overall 2026 prize pot for the top 20 finishers at Badminton Horse Trials has risen to £451,500, an increase of £48,300. In 2025, the overall fund was £403,200, which included £117,600 to the winner.

“We are delighted to have been able to raise the prize money levels for what promises to be another excellent and thrilling competition,” said Badminton director Jane Tuckwell.

“Last year was of such a high standard so we are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back for what promises to be another great weekend of sport. Perhaps we will even see the future world champion in action!”

Defending champion Ros Canter, who scooped the 2025 crown with Lordships Graffalo – with whom she also landed the 2023 title – said the increase is “fantastic news”.

“Badminton is the horse trials that everyone in the world has heard of and is the one we all desperately want to win. I can’t wait to come back and try again,” she said.

Prize money for the British Eventing (BE) LeMieux Grassroots Championships (6 May) is also increasing in 2026 – £750 to the BE100 winner and £700 to the BE90 victor, up from £600 for first place in both classes last year.

Badminton Horse Trials tickets are also now on sale, with an early booking discount. As in previous years, there will be no tickets available on the gate.

The event’s 2026 chosen charity has also been revealed as Ebony Horse Club.

