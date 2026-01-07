



Badminton Horse Trials tickets for 2026 are now on sale for priority bookings, with general sale going live at 9am on Wednesday, 14 January. Priority booking is available for those who have purchased tickets in previous years, while new customers need to wait until the general sale.

All customers can make use of the early-bird discount, which saves you up to 11%, until 31 March 2026. Tickets can be purchased at the higher rate from 1 April until midnight prior to the event day, subject to availability. One again, no tickets for Mars Badminton Horse Trials will be available on the gate, so you must buy them in advance.

What’s on when at Badminton Horse Trials?

Wednesday 6 May – LeMieux Grassroots Championship (dressage, showjumping and cross-country), Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Class and first horse inspection for the five-star event.

Thursday 7 May – Dressage

Friday 8 May – Dressage and stallion display

Saturday 9 May – Cross-country and Shetland Pony Grand National

Sunday 10 May – Final horse inspection, showjumping, hound parade and prize-giving

Badminton Horse Trials tickets

To visit the spring five-star in Gloucestershire, you will need a vehicle pass, admission tickets for each person, plus additional grandstand tickets if you would like reserved seating to watch the dressage or showjumping.

All prices listed are the early-bird prices, valid up until 31 March.

Admission tickets

Admission for children 12 years and under is free – no ticket required.

Wednesday 6 May – £25

Thursday 7 May – £31

Friday 8 May – £31

Saturday 9 May – £52

Sunday 10 May – £27

Season (6–10 May) – £114

Vehicle pass (one day) – £19

Vehicle pass (season) – £65

To buy tickets, visit badminton-horse.co.uk

Badminton Horse Trials grandstand seating

Dressage

The majority of seats in the grandstands for dressage on Thursday and Friday are unreserved and their use is included as part of your admission tickets.

Covered seats may be reserved in the West Stand, which is close to the short end of the dressage arena at A. These seats start at £10.50.

Cross-country

On Saturday, grandstand seats are free and unreserved. You’ll be able to see the start, finish, first and final fences from the arena.

Showjumping

All seats must be reserved for Sunday’s showjumping in addition to your admission tickets. Prices vary depending on location, but start at £15. Children aged four and over will need a grandstand seating ticket, despite free general admission.

Badminton Horse Trials membership tickets

Membership badges give you access to the members’ marquee on the south side of the main arena. Badges are not required for children aged 12 and under.

Membership can be purchased in advance or at the event (subject to availability), but you still need to purchase personal admission tickets in advance.

Membership badges start at £8. For full details, visit badminton-horse.co.uk

Hospitality tickets

Fully catered hospitality packages are available at The Portcullis Club marquee on the south side of the main arena.

Prices starting at £152 for those aged 13 or above, and £137 for children aged between six and 12. This includes event admission, parking and access to the Portcullis Club. The Portcullis Club is not appropriate for visitors under six years old.

For full details, visit badminton-horse.co.uk

Badminton camping tickets

If you’re not staying in a hotel near Badminton, you can opt to camp for the duration for the full experience. The camping site is a short walk from the main show ground and is open from Tuesday 5th May 2026. It welcomes caravans, motorhomes, horse boxes and tents, and is available to book up until 30 April.

Purchasing a campsite pitch includes the pitch, two admission badges to the campsite and the event, plus and a vehicle pass.

Campsite pitches are available in three sizes, starting at £345. Additional admission badges cost £114 and additional vehicle passes cost £65.

For more details, visit badminton-horse.co.uk

