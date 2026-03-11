Woman arrested on suspicion of fraud relating to horse sales after more than 80 alleged victims come forward





A woman has been arrested on suspicion of fraud relating to the sale of horses, police have confirmed.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s policing east team announced this afternoon (11 March) that the woman, who is in her 30s and from Soham, was arrested on Monday. She has been released on bail until 6 June, pending further enquiries, a spokesperson for the force said.

“The alleged fraud is believed to have taken place between 2024 and February this year, with more than 80 suspected victims coming forward to police,” the spokesperson added.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is urged to contact us via our major incident portal.”

Anyone reporting information, either online or by calling police on 101, should quote crime reference 35/86714/25 or Operation Tyrannus.

