



Tickets for the FEI World Championships in Aachen are on sale – but with six sports on offer there are a lot of options to choose from, all of which will be an incredible opportunity for any spectator. Some sessions are already sold out, however, so to help you navigate the options, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Aachen 2026 tickets before you book.

The World Championships will run 11-23 August 2026, showcasing the pinnacle of equestrian sport, with teams and individuals competing for world titles in dressage, showjumping, eventing, para dressage, driving and vaulting.

FEI World Championships at Aachen 2026 tickets

Children under six have free entrance to the show grounds, but are not entitled to a seat unless an additional ticket is purchased.

Tickets purchased in advance are subject to a 10% fee, which is included in the prices listed below.

Dressage tickets

Dates: 11-12, 14-15 August

Venue: Dressage is held in the main stadium – these tickets include access to the Village, but not concurrent events in Stadiums 2 or 3.

Eventing tickets

Dates: 13-16 August

Venue: Dressage in Stadium 2, cross-country on the Soers course, showjumping in main stadium. These tickets only give you access to the single venue for each discipline, bar the showjumping, which also gives you access to the final inspection in Stadium 2.

Dressage: Sold out

Cross-country: Tickets available €55

Showjumping: Tickets available €55 (includes access to final horse inspection)

Season ticket (full event): Sold out

Vaulting tickets

Dates: 13-16 August

Venue: Vaulting is held in Stadium 3 – these tickets include access to the Village but not events in the main stadium or Stadium 2.

Showjumping tickets

Dates: 19-20, 22-23 August

Venue: Showjumping is held in the main stadium – these tickets include access to the Village, and the para-dressage in Stadium 3 (if capacity allows), but not concurrent events in Stadium 2.

Team and individual qualifying round (19 Aug): Tickets available €33-165

Team final (20 Aug): Very limited availability

Youth jumping competition (22 Aug): Tickets available €27-49

Individual final (23 Aug): Sold out

Season ticket (all jumping events): Sold out

Driving tickets

Dates: 20-23 August

Venue: Driving is held in Stadium 2 – these tickets include access to the Village, and the para-dressage in Stadium 3 (if capacity allows), but not concurrent the main stadium.

Para dressage tickets

To watch the para dressage competition, you will need to purchase what is known as a Village ticket.

These tickets give access to the Village, as well as unreserved access to the para dressage in Stadium 3 (if capacity allows). They do not give access to the opening ceremony, events in the main stadium, Stadium 2 or the Soers cross-country course.

Village access day ticket (19-23 Aug): Tickets available €16.50

Opening ceremony tickets

Date: 11 Aug

Venue: Main stadium

Opening ceremony ticket: Tickets available €33-198

VIP Day tickets

VIP tickets are available across the disciplines each day of competition. They include a first-class seat and all-day access to the Champions’ Circle restaurant.

For more information about VIP tickets, visit tickets.aachen2026.com

