H&H’s guide to tickets for the FEI World Championships in Aachen

Some sessions are sold out already
    • Tickets for the FEI World Championships in Aachen are on sale – but with six sports on offer there are a lot of options to choose from, all of which will be an incredible opportunity for any spectator. Some sessions are already sold out, however, so to help you navigate the options, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Aachen 2026 tickets before you book.

    The World Championships will run 11-23 August 2026, showcasing the pinnacle of equestrian sport, with teams and individuals competing for world titles in dressage, showjumping, eventing, para dressage, driving and vaulting.

    FEI World Championships at Aachen 2026 tickets

    Children under six have free entrance to the show grounds, but are not entitled to a seat unless an additional ticket is purchased.

    Tickets purchased in advance are subject to a 10% fee, which is included in the prices listed below.

    Dressage tickets

    Dates: 11-12, 14-15 August
    Venue: Dressage is held in the main stadium – these tickets include access to the Village, but not concurrent events in Stadiums 2 or 3.

    Spectator photographing the cross-country event at Aachen

    The cross-country element will be held on the same course as for CHIO Aachen

    Eventing tickets

    Dates: 13-16 August
    Venue: Dressage in Stadium 2, cross-country on the Soers course, showjumping in main stadium. These tickets only give you access to the single venue for each discipline, bar the showjumping, which also gives you access to the final inspection in Stadium 2.

    Vaulting tickets

    Dates: 13-16 August
    Venue: Vaulting is held in Stadium 3 – these tickets include access to the Village but not events in the main stadium or Stadium 2.

    Showjumping tickets

    Dates: 19-20, 22-23 August
    Venue: Showjumping is held in the main stadium – these tickets include access to the Village, and the para-dressage in Stadium 3 (if capacity allows), but not concurrent events in Stadium 2.

    Spectators watching the driving competition at Aachen

    Driving is an incredibly popular equestrian sport in Germany and is likely to be well attended

    Driving tickets

    Dates: 20-23 August
    Venue: Driving is held in Stadium 2 – these tickets include access to the Village, and the para-dressage in Stadium 3 (if capacity allows), but not concurrent the main stadium.

    Para dressage tickets

    To watch the para dressage competition, you will need to purchase what is known as a Village ticket.

    These tickets give access to the Village, as well as unreserved access to the para dressage in Stadium 3 (if capacity allows). They do not give access to the opening ceremony, events in the main stadium, Stadium 2 or the Soers cross-country course.

    Opening ceremony tickets

    Date: 11 Aug
    Venue: Main stadium

    VIP Day tickets

    VIP tickets are available across the disciplines each day of competition. They include a first-class seat and all-day access to the Champions’ Circle restaurant.

    For more information about VIP tickets, visit tickets.aachen2026.com

