California dreaming? How to bag your ticket to the LA28 Olympic Games





The first step to get hold of LA28 Olympic tickets will start in the new year.

Equestrian fans dreaming of watching horse sport at the next Olympic Games should set a reminder for 14 January 2026 – the date registration opens for the ticket draw on the official LA28 website.

Registration will allow people to enter the draw to secure a time slot to buy Olympic tickets.

“With a variety of options for everyone to experience the Games in person, single tickets will start at $28,” said an LA28 spokesperson.

“Residents in the greater Los Angeles and Oklahoma City regions who register for the ticket draw will have a chance to secure a time slot during a special early access window.”

The spokesperson added: “In addition to individual tickets, curated ticket-inclusive hospitality experiences and packages will be available from On Location and will also go on sale in 2026.

“Fans interested in purchasing tickets must first register for the draw on LA28’s tickets page beginning January 14, 2026. Registration is the first step for a chance to secure a time slot to purchase tickets. Tickets for the Paralympic Games will go on sale in 2027.”

The schedule for Olympic equestrian events at LA28 was confirmed in November. Eventing will be the first of the three disciplines in the programme (15 to 18 July) at Santa Anita Park, followed by dressage (20 to 24 July) and then showjumping (25 to 29 July). Three rest days have been factored into the Olympic equestrian schedule for the LA Games.

The LA28 ticketing process will be powered by AXS AND EVENTIM.

For more information and to register, visit: https://la28.org/en/ticketing.html

