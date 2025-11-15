Call for medals for the horses as well as riders at LA28 Olympics: ‘We have two athletes’





A call for horses to receive medals at LA28 as well as their riders was put to Olympic organisers at the FEI General Assembly (7 November).

Currently it is the riders, rather than the horses, who officially receive medals. But European Equestrian Federation president Quentin Simonet asked organisers of the Los Angeles Games whether they would consider having medals for the horses too.

“We have two athletes,” he said. “They are both delivering the performance.”

While acknowledging the success of past Olympics, Mr Simonet said that he is “sure [LA28] wants to be better than the previous Games”, noting it would be an “added value” to recognise the horses in this way.

The question came at the end of an update on progress for LA28 given by Niccolò Campriani, an Olympic gold medal-winning shooter and now vice president of sports on the LA28 Olympic organising committee, and Cesar Hirsch, LA28’s equestrian subject matter expert.

Mr Campriani replied: “I love the proposal. It’s absolutely, in the end, an IOC [International Olympic Committee] decision. But LA28 has shown in the last couple of years that we’re pretty good at challenging the IOC on things that we believe in.

“As an athlete coming from an individual sport, if I could have broken the medal in two, three pieces, and given one to my coach and one to my psychologist, I would have done it. I totally agree that there is always a team effort.”

FEI president Ingmar De Vos said that he liked the idea and the FEI would write to the IOC.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now