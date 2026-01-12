Heading to Badminton Horse Trials? Find a place to stay





Badminton is always a highlight of the eventing season, so if you’re looking to make the most of the spring five-star by staying close by, check out our comprehensive list of hotels near Badminton Horse Trials, including guest houses, B&Bs and self-contained accommodation.

This year Badminton Horse Trials runs from 6–10 May and accommodation in the local area will book up well in advance, so I suggest booking as early as possible – tickets for Badminton are already on sale. Many visitors drive up the night before and find somewhere to stay a short drive away, so that you can get a good night’s rest and beat the traffic in the morning.

We’ve rounded up a selection of places to stay – all within a 12-mile drive of Badminton Horse Trials:

Budget hotels near Badminton Horse Trials

Travelodge Chippenham Leigh Delamere

Distance: 11.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.7/5

This travelodge sits just off the M4 westbound so is great if you’re after something easy. View Deal

Neeld Arms

Distance: 5.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.3/5

This 17th-century stone country inn is set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the ancient and unspoiled village of Grittleton. View Now

Lucknam Park Hotel

Distance: 9.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5

This hotel boasts an extensive award winning spa, restaurant with open kitchen and equestrian centre. View Now

Self-catering holiday lets near Badminton

