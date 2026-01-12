Heading to Badminton Horse Trials? Find a place to stay

Badminton is always a highlight of the eventing season, so if you’re looking to make the most of the spring five-star by staying close by, check out our comprehensive list of hotels near Badminton Horse Trials, including guest houses, B&Bs and self-contained accommodation.
This year Badminton Horse Trials runs from 6–10 May and accommodation in the local area will book up well in advance, so I suggest booking as early as possible – tickets for Badminton are already on sale. Many visitors drive up the night before and find somewhere to stay a short drive away, so that you can get a good night’s rest and beat the traffic in the morning.
We’ve rounded up a selection of places to stay – all within a 12-mile drive of Badminton Horse Trials:
Budget hotels near Badminton Horse Trials
The Old House At Home
Distance: 2.4 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.8/5
This ivy-clad free house has a few rooms just down the road from Badminton.
The Fox Inn
Distance: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor: Not yet rated
The Fox Inn in Hawkesbury Upton offers family rooms with private bathrooms.
Cross Hands Hotel
Distance: 3.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.7/5
This 14th-Century posting house is in the heart of the Gloucester countryside yet just off the M4, and is complete with a pub and restaurant.
Best Western Plus Angel Hotel
Distance: 4 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.8/5
This hotel in the centre of Chippenham has brasserie dining, an indoor pool and gym, free parking and Wi-Fi.
Best Western Compass Inn
Distance: 4.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.7/5
This 3-star hotel has buffet, à la carte and continental options at breakfast.
Stanton Manor
Distance: 9.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
This historic country house hotel is set in acres of beautiful grounds.
Premier Inn Chippenham
Distance: 10.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.1/5
If you’re on a budget, these double rooms have a comfy bed, power shower and free Wi-Fi.
Travelodge Chippenham
Distance: 10.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.3/5
This budget stay can’t be too bad at all with a great Tripadvisor rating.
Travelodge Chippenham Leigh Delamere
Distance: 11.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.7/5
This travelodge sits just off the M4 westbound so is great if you’re after something easy.
Mid-range hotels near Badminton Horse Trials
Parsonage House
Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor: 5/5
This former vicarage is about as close as you can get to Badminton without staying on site.
Cotswold Cottage B&B
Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor: 5/5
Each room has a private bathroom with a walk-in shower, tea and coffee maker, hairdryer, and free toiletries. Plus there’s an outdoor dining area to enjoy.
Windylands B&B
Distance: 3.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.4/5
This B&B has a garden, free Wi-Fi and parking on site.
The Kings Arms
Distance: 4 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.4/5
This pet-friendly 4-star inn has a range of rooms, garden, bar and restaurant.
Neeld Arms
Distance: 5.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.3/5
This 17th-century stone country inn is set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the ancient and unspoiled village of Grittleton.
The Crown Inn at Tolldown
Distance: 6.1 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
The Crown Inn offers stylish self-contained accommodation and a high-quality food menu.
Snooty Fox Hotel
Distance: 10 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.1/5
Set in the heart of the market town of Tetbury, this hotel offers en-suite rooms with traditional décor.
The Old Bell
Distance: 10.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.2/5
England’s oldest hotel (from 1220) offers quintessentially English service and hospitality.
De Vere Tortworth Court Hotel
Distance: 10.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.1/5
This historic Gothic mansion sits in tranquil parkland, is pet-friendly and boasts an indoor pool, spa bath, gym, and a sauna.
Luxury hotels near Badminton Horse Trials
The Manor House Hotel & Golf Club
Distance: 6.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.6/5
This hotel set in 365 acres of secluded parkland and has 50 individually designed bedrooms.
Hare & Hounds Hotel
Distance: 7.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.3/5
This traditional English country house hotel has a popular restaurant and bar.
Lucknam Park Hotel
Distance: 9.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
This hotel boasts an extensive award winning spa, restaurant with open kitchen and equestrian centre.
Self-catering holiday lets near Badminton
Mulberry House Lodge
Distance: 2.7 miles
This let can sleep up to four people.
Cotswold Manor House
Distance: 2.9 miles
Perfect if you’re looking for group accommodation as this place sleeps 20.
Shepherds Hut
Distance: 3.5 miles
This let features a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, stovetop, toaster, electric kettle, and dining area.
White Lion Apartments
Distance: 7.3 miles
Choose from four self-service apartments that sleep up to three people.
Gatekeepers Lodge
Distance: 8 miles
This one-bedroom cottage has everything you need, including a BBQ.
