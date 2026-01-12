Heading to Badminton Horse Trials? Find a place to stay

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Badminton is always a highlight of the eventing season, so if you’re looking to make the most of the spring five-star by staying close by, check out our comprehensive list of hotels near Badminton Horse Trials, including guest houses, B&Bs and self-contained accommodation.

    This year Badminton Horse Trials runs from 6–10 May and accommodation in the local area will book up well in advance, so I suggest booking as early as possible – tickets for Badminton are already on sale. Many visitors drive up the night before and find somewhere to stay a short drive away, so that you can get a good night’s rest and beat the traffic in the morning.

    We’ve rounded up a selection of places to stay – all within a 12-mile drive of Badminton Horse Trials:

    Budget hotels near Badminton Horse Trials

    The Old House At Home
    Distance: 2.4 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.8/5
    This ivy-clad free house has a few rooms just down the road from Badminton.

    The Fox Inn
    Distance: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor: Not yet rated
    The Fox Inn in Hawkesbury Upton offers family rooms with private bathrooms.

    Cross Hands Hotel
    Distance: 3.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.7/5
    This 14th-Century posting house is in the heart of the Gloucester countryside yet just off the M4, and is complete with a pub and restaurant.

    Best Western Plus Angel Hotel
    Distance: 4 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.8/5
    This hotel in the centre of Chippenham has brasserie dining, an indoor pool and gym, free parking and Wi-Fi.

    Best Western Compass Inn
    Distance: 4.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.7/5
    This 3-star hotel has buffet, à la carte and continental options at breakfast.

    Stanton Manor
    Distance: 9.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
    This historic country house hotel is set in acres of beautiful grounds.

    Premier Inn Chippenham
    Distance: 10.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.1/5
    If you’re on a budget, these double rooms have a comfy bed, power shower and free Wi-Fi.

    Travelodge Chippenham
    Distance: 10.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.3/5
    This budget stay can’t be too bad at all with a great Tripadvisor rating.

    Travelodge Chippenham Leigh Delamere
    Distance: 11.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.7/5
    This travelodge sits just off the M4 westbound so is great if you’re after something easy.

    Mid-range hotels near Badminton Horse Trials

    Parsonage House
    Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor: 5/5
    This former vicarage is about as close as you can get to Badminton without staying on site.

    Cotswold Cottage B&B
    Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor: 5/5
    Each room has a private bathroom with a walk-in shower, tea and coffee maker, hairdryer, and free toiletries. Plus there’s an outdoor dining area to enjoy.

    Windylands B&B
    Distance: 3.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.4/5
    This B&B has a garden, free Wi-Fi and parking on site.

    The Kings Arms
    Distance: 4 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.4/5
    This pet-friendly 4-star inn has a range of rooms, garden, bar and restaurant.

    Neeld Arms
    Distance: 5.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.3/5
    This 17th-century stone country inn is set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the ancient and unspoiled village of Grittleton.

    The Crown Inn at Tolldown
    Distance: 6.1 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
    The Crown Inn offers stylish self-contained accommodation and a high-quality food menu.

    Snooty Fox Hotel
    Distance: 10 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.1/5
    Set in the heart of the market town of Tetbury, this hotel offers en-suite rooms with traditional décor.

    The Old Bell
    Distance: 10.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.2/5
    England’s oldest hotel (from 1220) offers quintessentially English service and hospitality.

    De Vere Tortworth Court Hotel
    Distance: 10.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.1/5
    This historic Gothic mansion sits in tranquil parkland, is pet-friendly and boasts an indoor pool, spa bath, gym, and a sauna.

    Luxury hotels near Badminton Horse Trials

    The Manor House Hotel & Golf Club
    Distance: 6.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.6/5
    This hotel set in 365 acres of secluded parkland and has 50 individually designed bedrooms.

    Hare & Hounds Hotel
    Distance: 7.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.3/5
    This traditional English country house hotel has a popular restaurant and bar.

    Lucknam Park Hotel
    Distance: 9.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
    This hotel boasts an extensive award winning spa, restaurant with open kitchen and equestrian centre.

    Self-catering holiday lets near Badminton

    Mulberry House Lodge
    Distance: 2.7 miles
    This let can sleep up to four people.

    Cotswold Manor House
    Distance: 2.9 miles
    Perfect if you’re looking for group accommodation as this place sleeps 20.

    Shepherds Hut
    Distance: 3.5 miles
    This let features a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, stovetop, toaster, electric kettle, and dining area.

    White Lion Apartments
    Distance: 7.3 miles
    Choose from four self-service apartments that sleep up to three people.

    Gatekeepers Lodge
    Distance: 8 miles
    This one-bedroom cottage has everything you need, including a BBQ.

