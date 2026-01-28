{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Get the inside scoop at these 2026 Cheltenham Festival preview nights

Previews are the best place to get insider tips and predictions for the Festival
    • We’ve rounded up the 2026 Cheltenham Festival preview nights across the UK and Ireland to make sure you know which horses to keep a close eye on when the action gets underway at the Cheltenham Festival four-day National Hunt racing bonanza.

    Cheltenham previews have a host and a panel of experts, including jockeys, trainers, pundits and other members of the media – all there to share tips, predictions, and insider knowledge of the runners, riders and more. Most previews in this list have limited tickets available, so if you can make a date near you then it’s best to get tickets as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

    Cheltenham Festival preview nights 2026: England and Wales

    Friday 20 February

    Venue: The Victory Suite, Fratton Park, Portsmouth FC
    Time: 7pm
    Price: £7.50, proceeds to Injured Jockeys Fund
    Tickets: trybooking.com

    Wednesday 25 February

    Venue: Glastonbury Wedding & Events Venue, Glastonbury
    Time:     7pm
    Price: £20 (includes ploughman’s supper)
    Confirmed panel: Alice Plunkett, Harry Cobden, Johnson White, Joe Tizzard and Darren O’Dwyer
    Tickets: glastonburyweddingvenue.co.uk

    Tuesday 3 March

    Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport
    Time: 7.30pm
    Price: £20 (includes light meal)
    Confirmed panel: Luke Harvey, Christian Williams, Jack Tudor, Sean Bowen and Nick Scholfield
    Tickets: eticketing.co.uk

    Venue: The News Building, 1 London Bridge Street, London
    Time: 7pm
    Price: £5 (includes drink)
    Confirmed panel: Matt Chapman, Rich Ricci, Davy Russell, Ben Pauling, Nick Luck and Steve Mullen
    Tickets: thesun.co.uk

    Wednesday 4 March

    Venue: Hexham Auction Mart, Hexham
    Time: 7pm
    Price: £12, proceeds to Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare
    Confirmed panel: Andrew Thornton, Gordon Brown, Ryan Mania and Stephen Darbyshire
    Tickets: hexham-racecourse.co.uk

    Venue: The Holford Arms, Tetbury
    Time: 6.45pm
    Price: £25 (includes hog roast), proceeds to Racing Welfare, Leighterton School PTFA and local charities
    Confirmed panel: Olly Murphy, Jamie Snowden and The Racing Life Podcast Team
    Tickets: Call Naomi on 07702 720920

    Thursday 5 March

    Venue: Forde Abbey, Chard
    Time: 7pm
    Price: £35 (includes free-flow drinks reception and canapes)
    Confirmed panel: Alice Plunkett, Jeremy Scott, Nico de Boinville and Tom Malone
    Tickets: horse-events.co.uk

    Venue: The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse
    Time: 7pm
    Price: Members free, public £10
    Confirmed panel: Sir AP McCoy, Barry Geraghty, Jane Mangan, Leonna Mayor and Gavin Cromwell
    Tickets: thejockeyclub.co.uk

    Venue: Mister Shenanigans, Coventry
    Time: 7.45pm
    Price: £10
    Confirmed panel: Derek Thompson, Olly Murphy and Tom Ellis
    Tickets: skiddle.com

    Friday 6 March

    Venue: Slaithwaite Cricket Club, Huddersfield
    Time: 7.30pm
    Price: £20 (includes drink on arrival)
    Confirmed panel: Kate Tracey, Aidan Coleman, Henry Brooke
    Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

    Venue: Baildon Cricket Club, Shipley
    Time: 7.30pm
    Price: £15 (includes drink on arrival)
    Confirmed panel: Derek Thompson, David Carr and Tom Scudamore
    Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

    Venue: The Owls At Standish, Standish
    Time: 7.30pm
    Price: £12.50
    Confirmed panel: Stephen Darbyshire, Adam Smith and Lee Jones
    Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

    Venue: Horwood House, Milton Keynes
    Time: 6.30pm
    Price:     £90 (includes three-course meal and wine), proceeds to Ride High
    Confirmed panel: Gina Andrews, Billy Aprahamian, Dave Orton, Stuart Edmunds and Charlie Hammond
    Tickets: ridehigh.org

    Venue: Clavell & Hind Brewery, Cheltenham
    Time: 7pm
    Price: £32 (includes burger, fries and first drink), proceeds to Racing Welfare
    Confirmed panel: Tom Bellamy, Willy Twiston Davies, Robert Bellamy, Nico De Boinville and Alan King
    Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk

    Saturday 7 March

    Venue: Ashton Under Lyne Golf Club, Manchester
    Time: 7pm
    Price: £15
    Confirmed panel: Dan Barber, Martin Dixon, Graham Cunningham and John Parrott
    Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

    Cheltenham Festival preview nights 2026: Ireland

    Monday 16 February

    Venue: Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery
    Time: 8pm
    Price: €20, proceeds to Reenascreena National School Development Fund
    Confirmed panel: Richie Forristal, Jane Mangan, Aubrey McMahon and Johnny Dineen
    Tickets: Call 086 8550859

    Saturday 21 February

    Venue: The Tower Hotel & Leisure Centre, Waterford
    Time:7.30pm
    Price:     €22
    Confirmed panel: Shark Hanlon, Paddy Flood, Darragh O’Keefe, Declan Queally, Johnny Dineen and Sean Flanagan
    Tickets: eventbrite.ie

    Wednesday 25 February

    Venue: Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel, Adare
    Time: TBC
    Price: TBC, proceds to Clionas Foundation
    Tickets: Not yet on sale

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H&H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
