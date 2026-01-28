



We’ve rounded up the 2026 Cheltenham Festival preview nights across the UK and Ireland to make sure you know which horses to keep a close eye on when the action gets underway at the Cheltenham Festival four-day National Hunt racing bonanza.

Cheltenham previews have a host and a panel of experts, including jockeys, trainers, pundits and other members of the media – all there to share tips, predictions, and insider knowledge of the runners, riders and more. Most previews in this list have limited tickets available, so if you can make a date near you then it’s best to get tickets as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

Cheltenham Festival preview nights 2026: England and Wales

Friday 20 February

Venue: The Victory Suite, Fratton Park, Portsmouth FC

Time: 7pm

Price: £7.50, proceeds to Injured Jockeys Fund

Tickets: trybooking.com

Wednesday 25 February

Venue: Glastonbury Wedding & Events Venue, Glastonbury

Time: 7pm

Price: £20 (includes ploughman’s supper)

Confirmed panel: Alice Plunkett, Harry Cobden, Johnson White, Joe Tizzard and Darren O’Dwyer

Tickets: glastonburyweddingvenue.co.uk

Tuesday 3 March

Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport

Time: 7.30pm

Price: £20 (includes light meal)

Confirmed panel: Luke Harvey, Christian Williams, Jack Tudor, Sean Bowen and Nick Scholfield

Tickets: eticketing.co.uk

Venue: The News Building, 1 London Bridge Street, London

Time: 7pm

Price: £5 (includes drink)

Confirmed panel: Matt Chapman, Rich Ricci, Davy Russell, Ben Pauling, Nick Luck and Steve Mullen

Tickets: thesun.co.uk

Wednesday 4 March

Venue: Hexham Auction Mart, Hexham

Time: 7pm

Price: £12, proceeds to Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare

Confirmed panel: Andrew Thornton, Gordon Brown, Ryan Mania and Stephen Darbyshire

Tickets: hexham-racecourse.co.uk

Venue: The Holford Arms, Tetbury

Time: 6.45pm

Price: £25 (includes hog roast), proceeds to Racing Welfare, Leighterton School PTFA and local charities

Confirmed panel: Olly Murphy, Jamie Snowden and The Racing Life Podcast Team

Tickets: Call Naomi on 07702 720920

Thursday 5 March

Venue: Forde Abbey, Chard

Time: 7pm

Price: £35 (includes free-flow drinks reception and canapes)

Confirmed panel: Alice Plunkett, Jeremy Scott, Nico de Boinville and Tom Malone

Tickets: horse-events.co.uk

Venue: The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse

Time: 7pm

Price: Members free, public £10

Confirmed panel: Sir AP McCoy, Barry Geraghty, Jane Mangan, Leonna Mayor and Gavin Cromwell

Tickets: thejockeyclub.co.uk

Venue: Mister Shenanigans, Coventry

Time: 7.45pm

Price: £10

Confirmed panel: Derek Thompson, Olly Murphy and Tom Ellis

Tickets: skiddle.com

Friday 6 March

Venue: Slaithwaite Cricket Club, Huddersfield

Time: 7.30pm

Price: £20 (includes drink on arrival)

Confirmed panel: Kate Tracey, Aidan Coleman, Henry Brooke

Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

Venue: Baildon Cricket Club, Shipley

Time: 7.30pm

Price: £15 (includes drink on arrival)

Confirmed panel: Derek Thompson, David Carr and Tom Scudamore

Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

Venue: The Owls At Standish, Standish

Time: 7.30pm

Price: £12.50

Confirmed panel: Stephen Darbyshire, Adam Smith and Lee Jones

Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

Venue: Horwood House, Milton Keynes

Time: 6.30pm

Price: £90 (includes three-course meal and wine), proceeds to Ride High

Confirmed panel: Gina Andrews, Billy Aprahamian, Dave Orton, Stuart Edmunds and Charlie Hammond

Tickets: ridehigh.org

Venue: Clavell & Hind Brewery, Cheltenham

Time: 7pm

Price: £32 (includes burger, fries and first drink), proceeds to Racing Welfare

Confirmed panel: Tom Bellamy, Willy Twiston Davies, Robert Bellamy, Nico De Boinville and Alan King

Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk

Saturday 7 March

Venue: Ashton Under Lyne Golf Club, Manchester

Time: 7pm

Price: £15

Confirmed panel: Dan Barber, Martin Dixon, Graham Cunningham and John Parrott

Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk

Cheltenham Festival preview nights 2026: Ireland

Monday 16 February

Venue: Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery

Time: 8pm

Price: €20, proceeds to Reenascreena National School Development Fund

Confirmed panel: Richie Forristal, Jane Mangan, Aubrey McMahon and Johnny Dineen

Tickets: Call 086 8550859

Saturday 21 February

Venue: The Tower Hotel & Leisure Centre, Waterford

Time:7.30pm

Price: €22

Confirmed panel: Shark Hanlon, Paddy Flood, Darragh O’Keefe, Declan Queally, Johnny Dineen and Sean Flanagan

Tickets: eventbrite.ie

Wednesday 25 February

Venue: Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel, Adare

Time: TBC

Price: TBC, proceds to Clionas Foundation

Tickets: Not yet on sale

