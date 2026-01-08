Known as the home of jump racing, Cheltenham holds a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year, the biggest of which is the Cheltenham Festival. We’ve put together a list of hotels near Cheltenham Racecourse, including nearby guesthouses and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.
Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere. These hotels and holiday lets near Cheltenham Racecourse are listed in order of distance from the venue (GL50 4SH).
Hotels near Cheltenham Racecourse
No38 The Park
Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
Described as “exceptional”, this hotel offers a range of room types in a great location.
Ellenborough Park
Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5
This hotel has an outdoor pool, spa and wellness centre and free parking.
Clarence Court Hotel
Distance: 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5
This hotel has free parking, a restaurant and an indoor pool.
Cotswold Grange
Distance : 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5
This hotel offers family rooms and free parking.
Holiday Inn Express Cheltenham Town Centre
Distance: 1.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.2/5
This hotel stay includes breakfast, and has a bar and restaurant on site for ease.
Premier Inn Cheltenham Town Centre
Distance: 1.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5
This could be a good option for you if you’re looking for a hotel on a budget.
Cleeve Hill Hotel
Distance: 1.9 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
A short drive from Cheltenham, this B&B is out of the busy centre.
DoubleTree by Hilton Cheltenham
Distance: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.6/5
This hotel has two restaurants, free parking and a spa centre.
The Rising Sun
Distance: 3.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.8/5
Despite being located outside Cheltenham, this hotel is less than 10 minutes from the racecourse.
Travelodge Cheltenham
Distance: 4.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
Slightly further away than other options listed, but this is a great budget option.
Other places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse
The Lily Pad
Distance: 1.3 miles
This two-bed house with terrace sleeps up to four people.
Alice Guest House
Distance: 1.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
This guesthouse offers a range of rooms for different budgets.
Pardon Hill Farm B&B
Distance: 4.9 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
If you’re looking for something a bit different, this farmstay could be just the ticket.
