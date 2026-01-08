



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Known as the home of jump racing, Cheltenham holds a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year, the biggest of which is the Cheltenham Festival. We’ve put together a list of hotels near Cheltenham Racecourse, including nearby guesthouses and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere. These hotels and holiday lets near Cheltenham Racecourse are listed in order of distance from the venue (GL50 4SH).

Hotels near Cheltenham Racecourse

No38 The Park

Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Described as “exceptional”, this hotel offers a range of room types in a great location. View Deal

Ellenborough Park

Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5

This hotel has an outdoor pool, spa and wellness centre and free parking. View Deal

Clarence Court Hotel

Distance: 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5

This hotel has free parking, a restaurant and an indoor pool. View Deal

Cotswold Grange

Distance : 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5

This hotel offers family rooms and free parking. View Deal

Cleeve Hill Hotel

Distance: 1.9 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

A short drive from Cheltenham, this B&B is out of the busy centre. View Deal

Other places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse

The Lily Pad

Distance: 1.3 miles

This two-bed house with terrace sleeps up to four people. View Deal

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like: