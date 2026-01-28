



If you’re planning ahead and looking at how to get to Cheltenham Racecourse, we’ve covered the conventional methods of transport as well as those that will get you there in style and make you feel like a VIP.

During Cheltenham’s major racing events – the Cheltenham Festival and the November Meeting – there are more options to accommodate the number of racegoers heading to Prestbury Park and we’ve rounded up all the options by road, rail and air below.

How to get to Cheltenham Racecourse by car

If you’re using sat nav, follow directions to GL50 4SH. Cheltenham Racecourse is located just off J11 on the M5 in Gloucestershire. During the racing season, AA signs will mark all major approach routes.

Cheltenham Racecourse parking

Car parking is available at the racecourse and is free at all of Cheltenham’s meetings except the Friday and Saturday of The November Meeting and all four days of the Cheltenham Festival.

If you’re attending on a paid parking day, you must book parking in advance. For Cheltenham Festival 2026, no parking passes will be available to purchase on the day – cars without a valid ticket will be turned away.

Parking costs £20 per day, or £25 for large vehicles, which includes minibuses up to 15 seats, coaches of 16 seats or more and limousines.

Book parking at thejockeyclub.co.uk

Cheltenham Racecourse pick up/drop off

If you’re planning to be dropped off or picked up from the racecourse at The November Meeting or The Festival, follow directions for drop-off areas on approach to the Racecourse. It is then a short walk to the entrances.

The Hackney Carriage taxi drop off and collection point is located on the main drive of the racecourse, while private taxis will follow the signage for the general pick up and drop off areas.

Cheltenham Racecourse park and ride

Located directly off J11 of the M5, the park and ride service runs from Arle Court to the transport hub at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The service runs from 9.15–14.30 to the racecourse, with return journeys to Arle Court leaving between 16.00–19.30, and journey time is approximately 30 minutes.

Racecourse bus

There is a dedicated shuttle bus service for The Cheltenham Festival that operates between:

Cheltenham Spa Railway Station

Cheltenham town centre

The racecourse transport hub

For more information, visit stagecoachbus.com

Travelling by coach

National Express coaches are available from more than 20 different pick-up locations during the Festival. This cost-effective way of getting to the the racecourse drops you off just a couple of minutes from the entry gates.

For more information, visit nationalexpress.com

Getting to the racecourse on foot

The racecourse is approximately 1.5 miles from the centre of Cheltenham town centre, and would take around 30mins to walk.

Nearest train station to Cheltenham Racecourse

The nearest train station to Cheltenham Racecourse is Cheltenham Spa. There is a shuttle bus service to the racecourse from Cheltenham Spa station on racedays.

There is also a special steam train service that runs from Toddington station. The 35 minute journey through the beautiful countryside of the Cotwolds, Malverns and Vale of Evesham allows you to avoid all the traffic and takes you directly to the back of the main grandstand at the racecourse.

For more information, visit classichospitality.co.uk

How to get to Cheltenham Racecourse by helicopter

On racedays, Cheltenham welcomes arrivals by helicopter, and operates the busiest temporary airfield in the UK, receiving 400 flights over The Festival week alone.

If arriving via helicopter, a shuttle service is available between the heliport and the racecourse. All visiting aircraft must pre-book landings with Cheltenham Racecourse’s partners. They will provide full pilot briefings on confirmation of booking.

