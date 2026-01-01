Major UK horseracing events for your calendar in 2026

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The Horse & Hound team always has one eye on the major horseracing events in the UK, and another on the other major equestrian sporting events.

    We’re looking forward to an action-packed calendar throughout the year with plenty of racedays to attend in person or watch on TV. Here’s our quick guide to the key race meetings in 2026.

    Major UK horseracing events 2026

    Event name Date Sport Location More info How to watch
    Cheltenham Festival 10-13 March Jumps racing Cheltenham, Glos Buy tickets Cheltenham Festival on TV
    Grand National Festival 9-11 April Jumps racing Aintree, Liverpool Buy tickets Grand National on TV
    Scottish Grand National Festival 17-18 April Jumps racing Ayr Racecourse Buy tickets
    Jump Finale 25 April Jumps racing Sandown Park, Surrey Buy tickets
    Guineas Festival 1-3 May Flat racing Newmarket, Suffolk Buy tickets 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas on TV
    May Festival 6-8 May Flat racing Chester Racecourse Buy tickets
    Dante Festival 13-15 Flat racing York Racecourse Buy tickets
    Lockinge Stakes 16 May Flat racing Newbury, Berkshire
    The Derby Festival 5-6 June Flat racing Epsom, Surrey Buy tickets Epsom Derby on TV
    Royal Ascot 16-20 June Flat racing Ascot, Berkshire Buy tickets Royal Ascot on TV
    Northumberland Plate Festival 25-27 June Flat racing Newcastle Racecourse Buy tickets
    Summer Festival (featuring the Coral Eclipse) 3-4 July Flat racing Sandown Park, Surrey Buy tickets Coral Eclipse on TV
    July Festival 9-11 July Flat racing Newmarket, Suffolk Buy tickets July Festival on TV
    King George Racing Weekend 24-25 July Flat racing Ascot, Berkshire Buy tickets King George on TV
    Goodwood Festival (Glorious Goodwood) 28 July – 1 Aug Flat racing Goodwood, West Sussex Buy tickets
    Ebor Festival 19-22 Aug Flat racing York Racecourse Buy tickets
    Sprint Cup Festival 3-5 Sept Flat racing Haydock Park, Merseyside Buy tickets
    St Leger Festival 10-13 Sept Flat racing Doncaster, South Yorkshire Buy tickets St Leger on TV
    Ayr Gold Cup 19 Sept Flat racing Ayr Racecourse Buy tickets
    Cambridgeshire Meeting 24-26 Sept Flat racing Newmarket, Suffolk Buy tickets
    Future Champions Festival 9-10 Oct Flat racing Newmarket, Suffolk Buy tickets
    British Champions Day 17 Oct Flat racing Ascot, Berkshire Buy tickets
    The November Meeting 13-15 Nov Jumps racing Cheltenham, Glos Buy tickets November Meeting on TV
    Autumn Afternoon Meeting 27-28 Nov Jumps racing Doncaster, South Yorkshire Buy tickets
    Winter Carnival 27-28 Nov Jumps racing Newbury, Berkshire Buy tickets
    Tingle Creek Christmas Festival 4-5 Dec Jumps racing Sandown Park, Surrey Buy tickets
    Christmas Festival (featuring King George VI Steeple Chase) 26-27 Dec Jumps racing Kempton Buy tickets King George VI on TV
    Welsh Grand National 27 Dec Jumps racing Chepstow Buy tickets Welsh Grand National on TV

