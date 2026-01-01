Major UK horseracing events for your calendar in 2026

The Horse & Hound team always has one eye on the major horseracing events in the UK, and another on the other major equestrian sporting events.
We’re looking forward to an action-packed calendar throughout the year with plenty of racedays to attend in person or watch on TV. Here’s our quick guide to the key race meetings in 2026.
Major UK horseracing events 2026
|Event name
|Date
|Sport
|Location
|More info
|How to watch
|Cheltenham Festival
|10-13 March
|Jumps racing
|Cheltenham, Glos
|Buy tickets
|Cheltenham Festival on TV
|Grand National Festival
|9-11 April
|Jumps racing
|Aintree, Liverpool
|Buy tickets
|Grand National on TV
|Scottish Grand National Festival
|17-18 April
|Jumps racing
|Ayr Racecourse
|Buy tickets
|Jump Finale
|25 April
|Jumps racing
|Sandown Park, Surrey
|Buy tickets
|Guineas Festival
|1-3 May
|Flat racing
|Newmarket, Suffolk
|Buy tickets
|1,000 and 2,000 Guineas on TV
|May Festival
|6-8 May
|Flat racing
|Chester Racecourse
|Buy tickets
|Dante Festival
|13-15
|Flat racing
|York Racecourse
|Buy tickets
|Lockinge Stakes
|16 May
|Flat racing
|Newbury, Berkshire
|The Derby Festival
|5-6 June
|Flat racing
|Epsom, Surrey
|Buy tickets
|Epsom Derby on TV
|Royal Ascot
|16-20 June
|Flat racing
|Ascot, Berkshire
|Buy tickets
|Royal Ascot on TV
|Northumberland Plate Festival
|25-27 June
|Flat racing
|Newcastle Racecourse
|Buy tickets
|Summer Festival (featuring the Coral Eclipse)
|3-4 July
|Flat racing
|Sandown Park, Surrey
|Buy tickets
|Coral Eclipse on TV
|July Festival
|9-11 July
|Flat racing
|Newmarket, Suffolk
|Buy tickets
|July Festival on TV
|King George Racing Weekend
|24-25 July
|Flat racing
|Ascot, Berkshire
|Buy tickets
|King George on TV
|Goodwood Festival (Glorious Goodwood)
|28 July – 1 Aug
|Flat racing
|Goodwood, West Sussex
|Buy tickets
|Ebor Festival
|19-22 Aug
|Flat racing
|York Racecourse
|Buy tickets
|Sprint Cup Festival
|3-5 Sept
|Flat racing
|Haydock Park, Merseyside
|Buy tickets
|St Leger Festival
|10-13 Sept
|Flat racing
|Doncaster, South Yorkshire
|Buy tickets
|St Leger on TV
|Ayr Gold Cup
|19 Sept
|Flat racing
|Ayr Racecourse
|Buy tickets
|Cambridgeshire Meeting
|24-26 Sept
|Flat racing
|Newmarket, Suffolk
|Buy tickets
|Future Champions Festival
|9-10 Oct
|Flat racing
|Newmarket, Suffolk
|Buy tickets
|British Champions Day
|17 Oct
|Flat racing
|Ascot, Berkshire
|Buy tickets
|The November Meeting
|13-15 Nov
|Jumps racing
|Cheltenham, Glos
|Buy tickets
|November Meeting on TV
|Autumn Afternoon Meeting
|27-28 Nov
|Jumps racing
|Doncaster, South Yorkshire
|Buy tickets
|Winter Carnival
|27-28 Nov
|Jumps racing
|Newbury, Berkshire
|Buy tickets
|Tingle Creek Christmas Festival
|4-5 Dec
|Jumps racing
|Sandown Park, Surrey
|Buy tickets
|Christmas Festival (featuring King George VI Steeple Chase)
|26-27 Dec
|Jumps racing
|Kempton
|Buy tickets
|King George VI on TV
|Welsh Grand National
|27 Dec
|Jumps racing
|Chepstow
|Buy tickets
|Welsh Grand National on TV
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
