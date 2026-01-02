{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Discover the top UK equestrian events on the 2026 calendar
Carol Phillips
2 January, 2026 10:07
The
Horse & Hound team is looking forward to an action-packed 2026 UK equestrian calendar with many major equestrian events to attend in person.
Whether you’re interested in watching top-flight showjumping or five-star eventing, our calendar of top horse shows and key race meetings will help you plan your year.
If you’re a horseracing fan, we’ve rounded up all the big race meetings in our
major horseracing events calendar. Major equestrian events 2026
Event name
Date
Sport
Location
More info
How to watch
Cheltenham Festival 10-13 March
Jumps racing
Cheltenham, Glos
Buy tickets
Cheltenham Festival on TV
Grand National Meeting 9-11 April
Jumps racing
Aintree, Liverpool
Buy tickets
Grand National on TV
Winter Dressage Championships 15-19 April
Dressage
Addington, Bucks
More info
Winter Dressage Championships on TV
1,000 and 2,000 Guineas 1-3 May
Flat racing
Newmarket
Buy tickets
1,000 and 2,000 Guineas on TV
Badminton Horse Trials 6-10 May
Eventing
Gloucestershire
Buy tickets
Badminton on TV
Royal Windsor Horse Show 14-17 May
Showing
Showjumping
Dressage
Endurance
Driving Windsor, Berkshire
Buy tickets
Royal Windsor on TV
Belsay Horse Trials (replacing Chatsworth)
15-17 May
Eventing
Northumberland
Buy tickets
The Derby Meeting 5-6 June
Flat racing
Epsom, Surrey
Buy tickets
Epsom Derby on TV
Bramham Horse Trials 11-14 June
Eventing
West Yorkshire
Buy tickets
Bramham Horse Trials on TV
Bolesworth International 26-29 June
& 2-6 July Showjumping
Chester, Cheshire
More info
Royal Ascot 16-20 June
Flat racing
Ascot, Berkshire
Buy tickets
Royal Ascot on TV
Hickstead Derby Meeting 18-21 June
Showjumping
Hickstead, West Sussex
Buy tickets
Hickstead Derby on TV
Festival of Hounds
22 July
Hound show
Peterborough
More info
Royal International Horse Show 21-26 July
Showing
Showjumping Hickstead, West Sussex
Buy tickets
Royal International on TV
British Showjumping National Championships 4-9 August
Showjumping
Stoneleigh, Warks
More info
British Eventing Championships & Hartpury International 13-16 August
Eventing
Hartpury, Glos
More info
Global Champions Tour of London 7-9 Aug
Showjumping
Royal Hospital Chelsea, London
More info
GCT London on TV
Burghley Horse Trials 3-6 Sept
Eventing
Stamford, Lincs
More info
Burghley on TV
National Dressage Championships 10-13 Sept
Dressage
Somerford Park, Cheshire
More info
National Dressage Championships on TV
Blenheim Horse Trials 17-20 Sept
Eventing
Woodstock, Oxon
Buy tickets
Blenheim Horse Trials on TV
HOYS 7-11 Oct
Showjumping
Showing
Dressage Birmingham NEC
More info
HOYS on TV
London International Horse Show TBC
Dressage
Showjumping
Showing
Driving Excel, London
Buy tickets
London International on TV
King George VI Steeple Chase 26 Dec
Jumps racing
Kempton, Surrey
More info
King George VI Chase on TV
H&H website editor
Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
