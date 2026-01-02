{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    Major equestrian events 2026

    Event name Date Sport Location More info How to watch
    Cheltenham Festival 10-13 March Jumps racing Cheltenham, Glos Buy tickets Cheltenham Festival on TV
    Grand National Meeting 9-11 April Jumps racing Aintree, Liverpool Buy tickets Grand National on TV
    Winter Dressage Championships 15-19 April Dressage Addington, Bucks More info Winter Dressage Championships on TV
    1,000 and 2,000 Guineas 1-3 May Flat racing Newmarket Buy tickets 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas on TV
    Badminton Horse Trials 6-10 May Eventing Gloucestershire Buy tickets Badminton on TV
    Royal Windsor Horse Show 14-17 May Showing
    Showjumping
    Dressage
    Endurance
    Driving    		 Windsor, Berkshire Buy tickets Royal Windsor on TV
    Belsay Horse Trials (replacing Chatsworth) 15-17 May Eventing Northumberland Buy tickets
    The Derby Meeting 5-6 June Flat racing Epsom, Surrey Buy tickets Epsom Derby on TV
    Bramham Horse Trials 11-14 June Eventing West Yorkshire Buy tickets Bramham Horse Trials on TV
    Bolesworth International 26-29 June
    & 2-6 July    		 Showjumping Chester, Cheshire More info
    Royal Ascot 16-20 June Flat racing Ascot, Berkshire Buy tickets Royal Ascot on TV
    Hickstead Derby Meeting 18-21 June Showjumping Hickstead, West Sussex Buy tickets Hickstead Derby on TV
    Festival of Hounds 22 July Hound show Peterborough More info
    Royal International Horse Show 21-26 July Showing
    Showjumping    		 Hickstead, West Sussex Buy tickets Royal International on TV
    British Showjumping National Championships 4-9 August Showjumping Stoneleigh, Warks More info
    British Eventing Championships & Hartpury International 13-16 August Eventing Hartpury, Glos More info
    Global Champions Tour of London 7-9 Aug Showjumping Royal Hospital Chelsea, London More info GCT London on TV
    Burghley Horse Trials 3-6 Sept Eventing Stamford, Lincs More info Burghley on TV
    National Dressage Championships 10-13 Sept Dressage Somerford Park, Cheshire More info National Dressage Championships on TV
    Blenheim Horse Trials 17-20 Sept Eventing Woodstock, Oxon Buy tickets Blenheim Horse Trials on TV
    HOYS 7-11 Oct Showjumping
    Showing
    Dressage    		 Birmingham NEC More info HOYS on TV
    London International Horse Show TBC Dressage
    Showjumping
    Showing
    Driving    		 Excel, London Buy tickets London International on TV
    King George VI Steeple Chase 26 Dec Jumps racing Kempton, Surrey More info King George VI Chase on TV

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
