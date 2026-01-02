



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The Horse & Hound team is looking forward to an action-packed 2026 UK equestrian calendar with many major equestrian events to attend in person.

Whether you’re interested in watching top-flight showjumping or five-star eventing, our calendar of top horse shows and key race meetings will help you plan your year.

If you’re a horseracing fan, we’ve rounded up all the big race meetings in our major horseracing events calendar.

Major equestrian events 2026

If you are viewing this on a mobile, swipe left for more info

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: Major UK horseracing events for your calendar in 2026

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now