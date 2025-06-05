



Flat racing fans who want to watch the live action from the Betfred Epsom Derby in 2025 (6 – 7 June) will need to tune into ITV or a free livestream. With over seven hours’ live footage on the main ITV channel, ITV Racing will be covering five races on each day of the two-day meeting, plus there are plenty of livestream options to choose from too. Here’s our full guide on how to watch the Epsom Derby on TV so you don’t miss a moment of the action…

ITV and the ITVX streaming service will be showing most Epsom Derby Festival races for free in the UK. If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ITVX like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 70% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

Where can I watch the Epsom Derby Festival?

Those of you with a Racing TV subscription can enjoy all the races live but for everyone else in the country, tune in to ITV1 where the ITV Racing team will take you right to the heart of the action.

In 2025 ITV Racing will cover the Epsom Derby Festival between 1-5pm on the Friday, broadcasting five live races, and between 12.45-4.15pm on the Saturday, when four of the live races will be broadcast

Presented by Ed Chamberlin, viewers will be taken to the heart of the action to see some of their favourite equine stars take part in this historic British Classic meeting.

Ed and Francesca Cumani will be joined by multiple Derby-winning jockey, Jonny Murtagh alongside former jockeys and racing experts, Jason Weaver and Adele Mulrennan.

Oli Bell, Rishi Persad and Matt Chapman will be covering all the action from around the course with Mick Fitzgerald at the starts, Brian Gleeson in the betting ring and Richard Hoiles in the commentary box. Sam Quek will join the team in the Social Stable.

The live Festival coverage will also be simulcast on ITVX, on web and app for viewers to watch online or if you’re on the move you can still keep up to date by listening to BBC Radio 5 Live.

What time does the Epsom Derby Festival start?

The full 2025 Epsom Derby Festival racecard is as follows.

Friday 6 June – Ladies’ Day

ITV – live racing – 1-5pm

1.30pm: The Nyetimber Surrey Stakes

2.05pm: The Betfred British EBF Woodcote Stakes

2.40pm: The Coronation Cup (Group One)

3.15pm: The Betfred Nifty Fifty Handicap Stakes

4pm: The Betfred Oaks (Group One)

4.35pm: The Trustatrader Handicap Stakes

5.10pm: The Debenhams Handicap Stakes

Saturday 7 June – Derby Day

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.30-10.30am

ITV and ITV4 – live racing – 12.45-4.15pm

1pm: The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group Three)

1.35pm: The Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group Three)

2.10pm: The Betfred three-year-old ‘Dash’ Handicap |

2.45pm: The Aston Martin ‘Dash’ Handicap Stakes

3.30pm: The Betfred Derby (in honour of His Highness Aga Khan IV) (Group One)

4.15pm: The Encore Lifestyle Northern Dancer Handicap Stakes

5pm: The Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Lester Piggott Handicap Stakes

5.40pm: The JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes

You can also watch the action live via the pay-for channel, RacingTV.

What if I’m too excited to wait until the Epsom Derby Festival TV coverage starts?

After you’ve picked up your copy of the Racing Post — every Epsom Derby Festival viewer’s bible — be sure to tune into ITV4 between 9.30am and 10.30am on the Saturday The Opening Show: Derby Day Special. This programme will be presented by Oli Bell, and will look ahead to the races on ITV later that day, with all the latest news from Epsom on Derby Day.

How to watch the Epsom Derby Festival from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from Epsom Derby Festival. ITVX is geo-restricted, meaning it doesn’t usually work outside of the UK, but a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching racing on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access – UK for ITV.

3. Then head over to your streaming service on your device and enjoy the live stream.

