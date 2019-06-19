How to watch the Hickstead Derby on TV

If you can’t make it to Hickstead (20-23 June) this week, don’t panic. Action from the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting will be available as a free-to-view livestream via ClipMyHorse.tv and Hickstead.tv.

All the action from the Longines International Arena from Thursday onwards, including the Bunn Leisure Derby Trial, the Science Supplements Speed Derby and the Al Shira’aa Derby will be available to watch.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

William Funnell aiming for record fifth win as Derby line-up revealed Two of the other four-time winners of the class believe William can break the record Hickstead Derby Bank: how NOT to do it The Hickstead Derby Bank has had its fair share of difficult descents over the years, so we look back at Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

Hickstead Derby on TV

There will be no terrestrial TV coverage available from this year’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, but highlights will be televised on Sky Sports and Horse & Country TV shortly after the event.

The Al Shira’aa Derby highlights programme will premiere at 6pm on Thursday 26 June on the Sky Sports Arena HD channel, which is available to all Sky Sports subscribers, and will be repeated daily until 30 June.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The class will also be shown on Horse & Country TV at 8pm on Friday 5 July with the Speed Derby on Thursday 4 July at 8pm.

Don’t miss our full Hickstead report in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 27 June 2019