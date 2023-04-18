



The 2024 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships take place at Addington Equestrian in Buckinghamshire starting on Wednesday 10 April and concluding on Sunday 14 April.

If you’re not able to visit the event in person, here’s our full guide on how to watch the Winter Dressage Championships from the comfort of your own home, or while on the move.

NB: If you prefer the additional online security offered by a VPN connection, check out the 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships

Horse & Country TV (H&C) will be showing live coverage from all three arenas at the Winter Dressage Championships. Members of H&C+ will be able to live stream the event and watch back on-demand.

H&C+ is available to purchase worldwide from £7.99/month or for £74.99 per year.

Find out more about the service, here.

Competition clips

If you’re competing at the Winter Dressage Championships, you can buy your competition test clips from H&C by visiting their website for £20 per clip.

British Dressage podcast

British Dressage will be interviewing the champions of each class so that you can find out more about the winning combinations. Search for “British Dressage” in your favourite podcast app to listen.

Horse & Hound coverage

Keep up-to-date with the latest news from the Winter Dressage Championships with Horse & Hound, throughout the event.

A team of H&H journalists and photographers will be on site throughout the week, bringing the freshest interviews, reaction and insight every day. Follow the action on horseandhound.co.uk every day of the competition.

We will also cover the Winter Dressage Championships in Horse & Hound magazine in a full report, out on 18 April.

How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships live with a VPN

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access Horse & Country’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as free 30-day ExpressVPN trial which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to Burghley TV on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Free 30-day trial with Express VPN

Use this VPN trial to access the Winter Dressage Championships live stream from anywhere in the world. View Now

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

You might also be interested in:

Places to stay if you’re heading to Addington for Winter Dressage Champs or Blue Chips Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.