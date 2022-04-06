How to watch the FEI World Cup Final on TV: your full armchair guide





The FEI World Cup Final gets underway in Leipzig in Germany tomorrow (Thursday 7 April), concluding on Sunday 10 April, which promises to be a feast for fans of equestrian sport, whether you love dressage, showjumping, driving or vaulting. If you’re not fortunate enough to be attending in person, but don’t want to miss a moment of the action, our guide on how to watch the FEI World Cup Final on TV is here to help.

All action from both the FEI World Cup Dressage and FEI World Cup Jumping will be livestreamed via the Clip My Horse website (only available to those who are premium members) with commentary available in a range of languages. All times shown are when the English commentary will be live and are correct to British Summer Time.

How to watch the FEI World Cup Final on TV

Thursday 7 April

1.25pm: Showjumping round one

5.20pm: Dressage grand prix

Friday 8 April

12.50pm: Showjumping round two

6.05pm: Vaulting – women’s round one

6.35pm: Vaulting – men’s round one

7pm: Vaulting – pas de deux round one

10.20pm: Driving round one

Saturday 9 April

12.45pm: Vaulting – women’s round two

1.20pm: Vaulting – men’s round two

1.45pm: Vaulting – pas de deux round two

6pm: Dressage grand prix special (dressage to music)

Sunday 10 April

11.30am: Driving – round two

1.35pm: Showjumping – round three

Keep up-to-date with all the action from the FEI World Cup final which we will be bringing you from Leipzig via horseandhound.co.uk and don’t miss the full magazine report, which will be in shops on Thursday 14 April 2022.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.