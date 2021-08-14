How to watch the London GCT grand prix live





The dust has barely settled from the Tokyo Olympics, but we’re being treated to another showjumping feast this weekend as the Longines Global Champions Tour swings in to London, so how can you watch the London GCT live?

The show’s feature class, the Longines grand prix, kicks off on Saturday, 14 August, at 5.50pm (BST) and after this afternoon’s qualifying round, we will see a world-class field lining up for this prestigious class.

Among the contenders bidding for the top prize and a Longines timepiece are Great Britain’s new Olympic champion Ben Maher (Ginger-Blue), his team-mate Scott Brash (Hello Vincent) and John Whitaker (Unick Du Francport). Also flying the Union flag are Ellen Whitaker (Arena UK Winston), Guy Williams (Rouge De Ravel), Holly Smith (Fruselli), Harry Charles (Borsato), Alexandra Thornton (Blueberry), Jodie Hall McAteer (Kimosa Van Het Kritrahof) and Emily Moffitt (Winning Good).

German legend Ludger Beerbaum will be in action on Mila, while other big names include the Tokyo Games double Olympic medallist Peder Fredricson (Catch Me Not S), team silver medal-winner Laura Kraut (Confu), Edwina Tops-Alexander (Fellow Castlefield) and yesterday’s London GCT winner and sole Japanese representative Mike Kawai.

How to watch the London GCT live

The Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix, and every other class at the show, is available to watch via subscription to GCTV (Global Champions TV).

What time will each of the British riders compete in the London GCT grand prix?

The grand prix is scheduled to begin at 5.50pm and we’ll know more after the qualifying round at 2.30pm on Saturday (14 August).

