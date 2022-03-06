Get your tickets for the Longines Global Champions Tour of London while you can…





Watch Britain’s Olympic showjumping heroes in action at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London – home of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show – by grabbing your London Global Champions Tour tickets, which are now on sale.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT) of London is part of this world-class showjumping series and will take place on 19-21 August 2022. It promises to be a spectacular three-day sporting extravaganza showcasing the best in the business.

The event will see Britain’s Longines Global Champions Tour and Olympic heroes take centre stage alongside the best international competitors and their equestrian superstars, in both individual and team competitions.

London Global Champions Tour ticket options

Tickets for seats in the covered grandstands are now on sale, along with a limited number of tickets for the GC Global Champions Lounge, which offers privileged seating, a complimentary drink on arrival and access to the rider’s tribune.

You can buy tickets through the official website.

The adult prices for the Champions Lounge are:

Friday 19 August — £85 (including booking fee)

Saturday 20 August — £116.87

Sunday 21 August — £85

Three-day ticket — £233.75

You can also buy tickets for unreserved seating in the east grandstand and west grandstand.

The prices for grandstand tickets are:

Friday 19 August — £31.87 (including booking fee)

Saturday 20 August — £42.50

Sunday 21 August — £37.18

Three-day ticket — £100.93

A general admission ticket includes shopping village access and north tribune seating on a first come, first served basis.

All general admission tickets are priced at £15.93 (including booking fee).

Tickets for families (two adults and two children) and concessions (over 60 years old and those with a valid student ID card) are also available. Family prices start at £9.33 for a general admission ticket and £15.14 for a grandstand ticket, while concession prices start at £12.75 for a general admission ticket and £25.50 for a grandstand ticket.

Wheelchair users who have purchased a ticket will be entitled to one carer admitted for free.

Children under the age of 10 years can attend for free, but must still reserve and show a ticket upon entry.

London’s Longines Global Champions entry times

Gates open at 7.45am with competitions starting from 8am. Global Champions League round one, featuring thrilling team competition, will kick off on Friday. The conclusion of the Global Champions League team competition takes place on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of London. On Sunday top riders will be in action again in the closing five-star competition of the weekend.

