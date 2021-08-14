Would you attempt these fences from the London Global Champions Tour grand prix?





Renowned course-builder Uliano Vezzani set a long, flowing track for the 36 contenders in the Longines grand prix at the London Global Champions Tour on Saturday (14 August) but it certainly caused its fair share of faults.

One of the toughest lines came early with a two-stride oxer-vertical double set on an open five strides or a short six strides from a triple bar and the oxer fence at 4a proved particularly problematic.

“I knew straight away that this part of the course would be difficult,” said Belgian rider Niels Bruynseels. “A triple bar then a long five strides towards the entry gate to the oxer jumping in to the double and most of the horses came half a meter too wide at the oxer and had the back rail down.”

But otherwise, horses and riders were tested with options of inside or wider lines and some roll backs that required accuracy – but if riders took too many pulls the time allowed also came into play.

Here are just some of the fences that the contenders faced for the grand prix at the London Global Champions Tour.

The England rose triple bar came at fence three.

The Liverpool vertical at fence six on a sunny evening in London.

It’s a huge orange oxer that horses and riders meet at fence seven, heading straight towards the packed grandstands in the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

London landmark Big Ben makes a dramatic appearance at fence 10.

The colourful London skyline looks very imposing set on this towering wall at fence 11.

The penultimate jump on the 13-fence track is another feature class for the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour with London guards and an unusually shaped water tray beneath, set right beneath the buzzing VIP hospitality tent.

