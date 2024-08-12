All four Olympic showjumping gold medallists to be celebrated in London ceremony

Fresh from their glittering success at the Paris 2024 Games, all four of the Olympic showjumping gold medallists will be competing at this week’s Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) in London (16-18 August), where they will be celebrated with a special ceremony.
Great Britain’s team gold medal-winning trio of Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Ben Maher will be in action alongside Germany’s newly crowned individual Olympic champion Christian Kukuk.
This quartet of heroic gold medallists will be joined in a special ceremony by bronze team medallist Simon Delestre of France and the Dutch individual bronze medallist Maikel van der Vleuten.
The medallists’ ceremony will take place in the main ring during the LGCT show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on Saturday, 17 August at 1.15pm ahead of the start of the day’s five-star action. The grooms and riders will be given gifts and there will be a live Q&A.
In 2021, the newly crowned Olympic champion Ben Maher was celebrated in similar style with an Olympic medallists’ parade at the London LGCT show.
15 Olympians to watch
A total of 15 riders from Paris 2024 will head straight to London including the LGCT overall ranking leader Max Kuhner, plus Edwina Tops-Alexander and Richard Vogel.
Other global showjumping stars heading to the capital are Malin Baryard-Johnsson, Olivier and Nicola Philippaerts and Christian Ahlmann.
Leading British showjumpers
Among the leading British names bidding for success on home soil at the 12th leg of the LGCT series in London are John Whitaker, newly crowned young rider European champion Olli Fletcher and Hickstead’s recent King George V Gold Cup winner Donald Whitaker, with cousins Jack Whitaker and Robert Whitaker also completing the line-up from the famous showjumping dynasty.
Last year’s winner of the LGCT of London grand prix was USA rider Jessica Springsteen.
H&H will be keeping you up-to-date with all the action from the three-day show online, with a bumper report in next week’s Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops on Thursday, 22 August.
