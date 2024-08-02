‘We fought for this moment we’ll never forget’: France’s brilliant Olympic jumping bronze





Home nation France won a brilliant bronze in the Olympic team showjumping, finishing on a team total of seven faults, behind the US in silver on four and the champions Great Britain on two.

First combination Simon Delestre and I Amelusina R 51 jumped clear but picked up three time-faults, then Olivier Perreau and Dorai D’Aigully jumped clear inside the time and Julien Epaillard and Dubai Du Cedre clipped one rail for four faults. The Netherlands also finished on seven but France’s faster total time – 238.12 seconds to 238.69 – edged them ahead.

“I gave my all and my mare did too,” said an emotional Olivier after his round.

“The mare was perfect, she was even better than yesterday. Simon’s great round motivated me, and I feel so emotional now. It’s so cool.

“My mare knows her job and we’ve had so much support from my family, my team, everyone. There was lots of pressure. It’s so many years of work and here I am in Versailles, with an incredible mare.”

Olivier said the crowd created pressure on the riders, but that this is “also a very special force”.

“I think it’s a big moment for the sport in this country,” he said. “Both courses have been perfect. Today, it was quite technical, but there were no traps. I had to stay in my bubble so that I was ready to deliver for France my very best, not to let anyone down and do the clear round. Yesterday. I didn’t ride so well and my mare helped me out but today, it was really cool.”

After the medal was secured, Simon said the technicality of the course left no margin for error.

“You had to be accurate to the centimetre,” he said, adding, on being asked how life would change: “Our daily lives will carry on producing horses, but we have achieved the holy grail. It’s been a hard day for Kevin [Staut] but he has been with us throughout, and supporting us.”

Julien, who was making his debut at the Games aged 47, added: “The Olympics has happened a little late in my career but I’m so happy it has, especially in Paris. It has never been in our own city in our lifetime and I don’t have the words to describe what it means to win a medal on home soil.

“The pressure was incredible, and we fought for this moment that we will never forget. This moment will stay in our hearts for ever.”

