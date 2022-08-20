Meet this year’s breakthrough showjumping star and London LGCT winner: ‘I’m a bit overwhelmed’





One of the breakthrough showjumping stars of 2022, Jake Ward, has earned a coveted winner’s rug from the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) after a tremendous performance in Saturday’s Hunterwood Shavings 1.40m speed class.

The 24-year-old rode Ridgeway Farm Stud’s nine-year-old Mysao Des Roches Rouges (Mylord Carthago HN x Heartbreaker) into an early lead in a time of 61.09sec and, try as they might, his rivals just couldn’t catch him.

“I didn’t really expect to go and win a class like that,” said Jake, who is riding at the London LGCT for the first time. “That would be my biggest achievement with him, especially at a show like this, it’s amazing, I’m a bit overwhelmed by it all.

“I just work really hard at home and try to do my best when I go in the ring.”

Jake is trained by showjumper Max Routledge and jumped his first ranking class on the Sunshine Tour at the start of the year. He then earned a wild card to compete in the international classes at this year’s Horse of the Year Show as the highest ranked under-25 rider at the recent British Showjumping National Championships. He described that “a bit of a shock, especially realising how big a deal it is.”

“I have a great team behind me and great training,” he said. “The dream would have been to win something here [at the London LGCT] but this has exceeded my expectations. Just the experience of being here and having everyone supporting you is amazing.”

London LGCT: ‘There are a lot of good, fast riders’

Jake said the plan going in for Saturday’s 49-starter CSI2* class at the London LGCT was “tight lines and just to be as smooth and fast as I could, and hope for the best!”

“I had an early draw, then having to wait around when there were a lot of fast riders was nerve racking – I didn’t really want to watch,” he said. “There are a lot of good, fast riders here so anything can happen.”

The nine-year-old Mysao Des Roches came from David Simpson at the start of the year.

“We’re quite a new partnership still,” said Jake. “He’s done a few big classes but he’s really stepping up. He’s such a gentleman and he’s only about 16hh. He’s quite chunky though! But he’s a lovely horse, so gentle and loving. He does get spoilt, but if you treat them well you know they’ll try hard in the ring and that’s the main thing.”

Jake’s closest challenger for the feature CSI2* class on day two of the London LGCT was Will Fletcher on Ginadina PP with US rider Hayley Barnhill third riding Cadeau JH. Fourth went to London 2012 Olympic team bronze medallist Kamal Abdullah Bahamdan riding Jack Van Het Dennehof.

