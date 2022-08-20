The secret to winning at the London LGCT? ‘Do something completely different!’ says victor Adam Botham





Great Britain’s Adam Botham landed Saturday’s Martin Collins London Cup at the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) with a super round on Barbara Hester’s 10-year-old gelding Harvey.

This 1.30m speed class, sponsored by the company that provides the footing here at London, was claimed with an innovative ride from Adam on Harvey, who he says is not naturally the quickest horse. So what was the secret to their success?

“I did one less stride everywhere basically!” said Adam, who won in a time of 58.50sec, nearly a second faster than his closest rivals.

“Harvey’s not a fast horse, so he has to really try. When you walk the course, you have to work out how to do something different to everybody else with him in order to be fast enough, because when he jumps he doesn’t scoot through the air. He jumps high, and he’s a bit slow, but that’s why he can jump a big class. But in these speed classes, you just have to make sure you do something different.”

Adam headed a British top three in the opening class on day two of the London LGCT. The runner-up spot went to Izac Ketteridge on Z7 Caretina, while in third was Flossy Polland riding Katie Bell.

At last year’s show Adam and the great young stallion Ebanking were the heroes, claiming their first CSI2* success, and the pair are in action once again.

“Ebanking has stepped up this year and Harvey’s taken his place – they’ve switched roles,” explained Adam. “We bought Harvey to go in front of him and jump the big classes while ‘Ebay’ was learning. And now Ebay has taken the front step and Harvey is helping behind.

“Harvey is an awesome horse and he’s jumped some big classes – this is a step down for him – but it’s London, so you’ve got to bring your best ones!”

Both Harvey and Ebanking were in action at the British Showjumping National Championships two weeks ago and have enjoyed some field time in preparation for the London LGCT.

“So they’re fresh and ready to rock and roll!” said Adam.

