



Gerit Nieberg’s brilliant partner Ping Pong Van De Lentamel has been causing a stir on the showjumping circuit recently. Not only is the 10-year-old gelding an exceptional jumper with a lightning turn of foot, but his distinctive coloured markings ensure he really stands out in the five-star jumping ring.

The pair have been on an upward trajectory since teaming up two years ago and 2025 has been a real breakthrough year. They started by winning a brace of 1.55m CSI4* grands prix in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain, before stepping effortlessly up to five-star level over the summer.

At just their second top tier show – Aachen, no less – Gerit and Ping Pong delivered an eye-catching double clear in the Rolex grand prix, just tipping a rail in the jump-off to finish ninth in the class that Gerit won with Ben 431 in 2022.

The culmination of this partnership’s season came last week in their native Germany when they lifted the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) grand prix of Riesenbeck in sensational style, earning a new legion of fans in the process.

Gerit Nieberg on Ping Pong: “He’s the easiest character every single day”

This tremendous victory in Riesenbeck, close to Gerit’s home town, also marked a milestone first ever LGCT grand prix win for the 32-year-old showjumper, who is the son of Olympian Lars Nieberg.

“He’s such a cool horse,” says Gerit about superstar Ping Pong. “He’s the easiest character every single day.”

Ping Pong was bred by Hulde aan de Bok in Belgium. The gelding is a son of the great stallion Emerald, out of Toulon mare Lieve Vrouwke Van De Lentamel and was produced through his early years by first Kai Schafer followed by Ping Pong’s owner Karin Ernsting.

Gerit is looking at the bigger picture as he slowly and carefully produces the hugely talented Ping Pong – like many riders, but German equestrians in particular, next year’s showjumping world championships in Aachen are the ultimate goal right now.

With all the ingredients needed to make it to the top, the scopey, athletic Ping Pong must surely be destined for even greater stardom.

“He’s an amazing horse,” says Gerit, describing the success in Riesenbeck as, “The highlight of the year”.

“He’s only 10 years old, still quite inexperienced at this level,” he continues.

Swedish maestro Peder Fredricson also paid tribute to Gerit Nieberg and Ping Pong in Riesenbeck, saying: “Gerit is a truly fantastic rider and he really brings out the best in the horses he rides.”

With spotted foal C-Bra Van Het Bokt breaking auction records recently and the likes of young stallion High Offley The Colour Of Money making waves in the sport, could these out-of-the-ordinary coloured horses become a more common sight in the jumping ring? Watch this space – Ping Pong looks sure to continue grabbing our attention, in more ways than one.

