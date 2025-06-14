



Proving that successful showjumping horses come in every shape, size and colour is the eye-catching “17hh-plus” spotty showjumper TGF Africa.

The seven-year-old is officially registered as tricoloured but that describes a unique blend of buckskin, coloured and spots. Unsurprisingly he is proving to be a big hit on social media under the handle “The spotty showjumper” with his rider Charlie Dawson.

Vanessa Townsend’s stunning gelding is by TGF Asterix In Colour out of the Halona Askari mare TGF Tanqueray. He is stepping up beautifully to jumping clear after clear in newcomers, Foxhunter and talent seekers.

As Vanessa says, the partnership is “seriously something special to watch” and “turning so many heads”.

“Charlie’s ridden him since he was just backed,” she explains. “I bought him as a three-year-old and had him gelded. I owned his mother – she’d just been backed and was so easy and lovely. Then the sellers showed me some pictures of Africa, too, and I couldn’t resist him, even though I didn’t want another horse!

“But I love everything spotty and if I’d seen him out jumping with someone else, having had the opportunity to buy him, I’d have kicked myself.”

Spotty showjumper TGF Africa: “a complete show-off!”

Despite his dam only standing 15.2hh, Africa has grown to “17hh or 18hh at least”.

“So I decided that when he started jumping he should go to Charlie,” continues Vanessa.

“I think his unusual colouring comes from four or five generations back – there was an appaloosa in there somewhere.

“His sire is TGF Asterix Under Cover, who has gone to America and he was small and tri-coloured, so I think Africa’s a genetic throwback. On his passport he’s tricoloured and I’d say he is coloured but then turns spotty the more you look at him!”

Africa is described as a “complete show-off”, “quite lairy” and “mischievous” – his party piece is to “buck and spin”.

“He doesn’t do it to get you off though, it’s more bunny hops,” says Charlie.

“People stop and stare at him all the time and now we’ve set up his TikTok page, everyone recognises him. He’s become famous and everyone remembers him as the spotty one.”

“He’s like a big rocking horse”

According to Charlie, he never gets jumped in the arena at home.

“He only likes to be ridden in the field and out hacking,” she says. “He likes to enjoy life and a few cross-country fences – he doesn’t like work or pressure or flatwork. You can’t make him go in a particular way so we just go with his way.”

Vanessa was surprised that her youngster has done so well in the ring this year with such little preparation at home.

“All we’ve done is get him very fit, but he just loves Charlie’s sympathetic way of riding,” she says. “He has such personality and I love riding him too, he’s like riding a big rocking horse.

“He’s lovely and he stands out in any ring.”

