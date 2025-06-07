One epic week! Three cousins pick up HOYS tickets – and their dads didn’t do badly either





Three young cousins were part of an epic week for the Breen team as they all qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the same show.

Darcy, 15-year-old daughter of Shane and Chloe Breen, won the 148cm open class and the pony showjumper of the year qualifier with One Sahara at South View’s summer pony premier show (30 May-1 June), and her brother Dougie, 12, won the 128cm open and came second in the HOYS qualifier with Lambay Off Broadway. Not to be outdone, 13-year-old Mia Breen, daughter of Trevor and Caroline, picked up her ticket to the 138cm championship with Another Milton.

“Chloe and I normally do all the kids together at the shows but this time I went up by myself – it made leaving at 3am and a 400-mile round trip worth it!” Caroline said. “We’re very close as a family and normally we work as a team; one of us drives the truck and one of us picks kids up from school. Trevor was in St Gallen and Shane was in Hamburg and everyone was so happy on the group chat when they qualified.”

And the rest of the Breen team had a good week too. Shane won a CSI5* 1.50m class in Hambury with Cato Boy and Trevor and Highland President jumped double clear in the CSI5* Nations Cup in St Gallen for Ireland. Georgia Tame and Loughton Diamond won the five-star speed derby in Hamburg and Eve McCoy and Hucalinde jumped double clear to help Britain win the junior Nations Cup in Zuidwolde.

Lucy Townley and Billy On My Mind and Katie Speller on Z7 Pink Panther also picked up HOYS tickets, for the newcomers and talent seekers finals respectively.

“Well, that was one epic week!” the Breen team said.

