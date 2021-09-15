How to watch the 2021 National Dressage Championships – your guide to following the action





If you’re wondering how to watch the National Dressage Championships this year, you’ve come to right place.

The Lemieux National Dressage Championships are taking place on 16-19 September at Somerford Park Farm in Cheshire – the first time the event has been held at the venue. There will be championship classes from prelim to grand prix, plus para dressage and young horse finals, with top riders in action including Charlotte Dujardin, Emile Faurie, Gareth Hughes, Michael Eilberg and Spencer Wilton. There will also be masterclasses from Spencer and Anna Ross.

There will be no live-stream of the National Dressage Championships in 2021 – the only way to watch the action is to attend the event in person. All tickets must be bought online and will be issued as e-tickets.

However, if you’re unable to attend the championships in person, you can still follow the action. The immensely popular Radio Nationals is back for 2021, with Kim Ratcliffe and John Bowen bringing you all the dressage commentary and banter you could need throughout the four days of the championships. You can listen to Radio Nationals via the British Dressage website on a mobile phone, and Kim and John will be on air from the main Lemieux arena from 7.40am on Thursday 16 September.

In addition, H&H is sending three reporters three reporters to the 2021 show, and will be keeping you fully up to date, with stories and features published on our website throughout every day, bringing you all the action as it happens. You can also read full reports and analysis of the championships in the 23 September issue of the magazine.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.