



The LeMieux British Dressage National Dressage Championships take place between 14 and 17 September where the cream of the UK’s dressage competitors will gather all in one place, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know if you would like some National Dressage Championships tickets.

The championships take place at Somerford Park in Cheshire, with national titles from prelim to grand prix up for grabs. It is a great opportunity to see your favourite horses and riders up close and personal and to shop ‘til you drop thanks to plenty of equestrian retailers opening their tradestand doors.

There will be several masterclasses too with Emma Blundell and Amy Woodhead exploring the relationship between breeder and rider on Thursday and Friday, four-time Olympian Richard Davison will be sharing his knowledge on Saturday and grand prix rider and former showing superstar Louise Bell takes a closer look at training young horses on Sunday.

In addition, there will be a fan zone where guests from all areas of the sport discuss a range of subjects.

If you’re looking for something that little bit extra special, you can buy tickets to the ringside Nationals Pavilion, which is a good place to keep up on all the action while socialising and dining.

National Dressage Championships tickets: what you need to know

General admission tickets

A general admission ticket gives you access to watch the warm up arena, enjoy the competition action in free grandstand seating, including the choice of covered areas, plus shop and more.

Adult tickets are 17 years+, child tickets are 13-16-year-olds, and all 12-and-unders go free. Tickets are available to purchase on the day, but please note that they must be booked online before you arrive at the event, as tickets are not on sale on the gate.

This ticket provides you with:

Free parking

Free access to covered and open grandstand seating

Access to all three championship arenas

Access to all warm-up arenas

Daily masterclasses

Free access to the Nationals fan zone

Live scoring, digital programme and the BD Podcast

Free access to Radio Nationals with live coverage across all four competition days

Children under 12 go free

General admission ticket prices:

Thurs/Fri: £26/adult; £16/child

Sat/Sun: £30/adult; £18/child

Four-day tickets: £84/adult; £48/child

Nationals Pavilion tickets

With a Nationals Pavilion ticket you can enjoy all of the above as part of the general admission tickets, plus:

Access to the Nationals Pavilion situated between the LeMieux Arena and Kudos Arena, providing exclusive viewing opportunities of both arenas from the comfort of the Pavilion.

Table service

The Pavilion will be offering an exclusive deli menu and a range of hot and cold drinks to purchase.

A Pavilion ticket includes general admission. Refreshments are not included in the price of a Pavilion ticket.

Thurs/Fri: £55

Sat/Sun: £65

Four-day ticket: £180

VIP hospitality boxes

If you are interested in booking a VIP hospitality box, email maggiejackman@btinternet.com.

Caravan passes and tickets

If you would like to stay for the duration of the National Dressage Championships, you can do so with a caravan camping pass, which provides you with access to stay on the showground, plus entry into the championships for two people.

Four day caravan pass: £185

Includes access to the showground (from Wednesday), a designated camping space, admission ticket to the show on all four days for two people, and access to covered and uncovered grandstands.

You can also add access to the Nationals Pavilion for two people, plus all of the above for a total ticket price of £375.

Two day caravan pass: £125

Includes access to the showground (from 5pm on Friday), a designated camping space, admission ticket to the show on Saturday and Sunday for two people, and access to covered and uncovered grandstands.

You can also add access to the Nationals Pavilion for two people, plus all of the above for a total ticket price of £260.

Electric hook up: Add this onto your stay for £132 per 16amp socket.

