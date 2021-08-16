



This year the British Dressage National Championships will be hosted at its new home of Somerford Park, Cheshire. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Somerford, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The Championships will run on 16–19 September – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.

Check out these places to stay near Somerford listed in order of distance from the venue (CW12 4SW)…

The Plough Inn, Congleton

Distance to Somerford: 4.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

The Vicarage, Holmes Chapel

Distance to Somerford: 5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

De Vere Cranage Estate, Holmes Chapel

Distance to Somerford: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Malkins Bank Golf Club chalet, Sandbach

Distance to Somerford: 6.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Travelodge Middlewich

Distance to Somerford: 6.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Holly Trees Hotel, Alsager

Distance to Somerford: 8.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Premier Inn Newcastle Under Lyme

Distance to Somerford: 9.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Sandbach

Distance to Somerford: 9.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Travelodge Crewe Distance to Somerford: 9.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Ibis Styles Crewe Distance to Somerford: 10.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

The Verdin Arms, Middlewich Distance to Somerford: 10.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Premier Inn Crewe Central Distance to Somerford: 10.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Travelodge Crewe Barthomley Distance to Somerford: 10.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Holiday Inn Express Crewe Distance to Somerford: 10.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Travelodge Macclesfield Central

Distance to Somerford: 11.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

