This year the British Dressage National Championships will be hosted at its new home of Somerford Park, Cheshire. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Somerford, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The Championships will run on 16–19 September – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.
Check out these places to stay near Somerford listed in order of distance from the venue (CW12 4SW)…
The Plough Inn, Congleton
Distance to Somerford: 4.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
The Vicarage, Holmes Chapel
Distance to Somerford: 5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
De Vere Cranage Estate, Holmes Chapel
Distance to Somerford: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Malkins Bank Golf Club chalet, Sandbach
Distance to Somerford: 6.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge Middlewich
Distance to Somerford: 6.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Holly Trees Hotel, Alsager
Distance to Somerford: 8.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Premier Inn Newcastle Under Lyme
Distance to Somerford: 9.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at premierinn.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Sandbach
Distance to Somerford: 9.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge Crewe
Distance to Somerford: 9.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Ibis Styles Crewe
Distance to Somerford: 10.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
The Verdin Arms, Middlewich
Distance to Somerford: 10.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Premier Inn Crewe Central
Distance to Somerford: 10.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at premierinn.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge Crewe Barthomley
Distance to Somerford: 10.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Holiday Inn Express Crewe
Distance to Somerford: 10.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge Macclesfield Central
Distance to Somerford: 11.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge Stoke Talke
Distance to Somerford: 11.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Premier Inn Northwich South
Distance to Somerford: 12.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at premierinn.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
